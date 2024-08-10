Home
mutual fund
FMFCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$94.29 -0.69 -0.73%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
M (FMFTX) I (FMFEX) A (FMFAX) Other (FSDPX)
Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Materials Portfolio

FMFCX | Fund

$94.29

$850 M

0.00%

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.3%

Net Assets

$850 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$95.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Materials Portfolio

FMFCX | Fund

$94.29

$850 M

0.00%

1.74%

FMFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Materials Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jody Simes

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the manufacture, mining, processing, or distribution of raw materials and intermediate goods. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FMFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -7.5% 22.4% 71.43%
1 Yr 10.7% -9.5% 31.6% 52.38%
3 Yr 4.0%* -15.6% 25.0% 77.45%
5 Yr 11.3%* 0.5% 37.3% 60.82%
10 Yr 5.1%* -5.6% 14.3% 62.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 1.3% -13.1% 52.1% 49.04%
2022 -13.0% -34.9% 34.0% 75.49%
2021 30.3% -4.9% 83.5% 28.00%
2020 20.5% -23.4% 126.4% 17.35%
2019 11.0% -25.1% 36.9% 62.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -7.5% 22.4% 71.43%
1 Yr 10.7% -9.5% 31.6% 52.38%
3 Yr 4.0%* -15.6% 25.0% 77.45%
5 Yr 11.3%* 0.5% 37.3% 60.82%
10 Yr 5.1%* -5.6% 14.3% 62.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 6.2% -12.2% 57.6% 44.23%
2022 -10.8% -32.2% 35.5% 75.49%
2021 30.3% -2.5% 83.6% 34.00%
2020 20.5% -22.2% 127.8% 25.51%
2019 11.3% -25.1% 37.6% 70.10%

NAV & Total Return History

FMFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMFCX Category Low Category High FMFCX % Rank
Net Assets 850 M 1.39 M 6.25 B 30.48%
Number of Holdings 42 25 317 72.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 549 M 614 K 3.65 B 22.86%
Weighting of Top 10 60.98% 16.8% 77.1% 9.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LINDE PLC 18.52%
  2. ECOLAB INC 8.87%
  3. DOW INC 7.15%
  4. FREEPORT MCMORAN INC 4.51%
  5. NUCOR CORP 4.19%
  6. CORTEVA INC 4.08%
  7. TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC 3.94%
  8. AIR PRODUCTS and CHEMICALS INC 3.43%
  9. Fidelity Securities Lending Cash Central Fund 3.25%
  10. CHEMOURS CO/ THE 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMFCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 0.00% 100.27% 27.62%
Cash 		3.26% 0.00% 21.06% 29.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 20.95%
Other 		0.00% -0.08% 23.81% 25.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 13.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 83.60% 15.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMFCX % Rank
Basic Materials 		91.40% 2.49% 100.00% 3.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.07% 0.00% 43.37% 26.67%
Industrials 		2.60% 0.00% 63.67% 61.90%
Healthcare 		0.93% 0.00% 22.67% 21.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.93% 56.19%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 48.57%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 34.29%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 22.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 89.67% 76.19%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 6.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.96% 55.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMFCX % Rank
US 		90.53% 0.00% 99.99% 23.81%
Non US 		9.29% 0.00% 89.12% 71.43%

FMFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.08% 4.45% 16.19%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.25% 46.67%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 78.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FMFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 15.38%

Trading Fees

FMFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 55.56%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 4.00% 169.00% 49.43%

FMFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMFCX Category Low Category High FMFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.19% 92.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annual SemiAnnual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMFCX Category Low Category High FMFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -35.65% 6.21% 97.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jody Simes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2019

2.56

2.6%

Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ashley Fernandes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Ashley Fernandes is the Natural Resources sector leader and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Fernandes provides research coverage for the global integrated energy and global mining companies and he manages the Fidelity Natural Resources Fund. He is also a member of Fidelity's Stock Selector Large Cap Group and is responsible for managing the energy and materials sleeves for various diversified sector-based portfolios. Mr. Fernandes is also responsible for co-managing the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Funds, VIP Balanced Portfolio, Fidelity Select and VIP Materials Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund. Additionally, he co-manages both the global energy and global materials sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Fernandes worked as a global energy analyst for Fidelity International Limited (FIL) in London from 2008 to 2013. In this capacity, he was an analyst for the U.S., Canadian, European integrated, and emerging-market energy sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap international exploration and production (E&P) companies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, Mr. Fernandes worked as an associate in Private Equity. He has been in the financial industry since 2001. Mr. Fernandes earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with honors, from Queen’s University, and his master of business administration degree from London Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.58 0.16

