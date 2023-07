• Normally investing at least 80% of assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax.

• Investing up to 30% of assets in lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds).

• Investing up to 20% of assets in securities that are not municipal securities exempt from federal income tax, including, but not limited to, taxable municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury and Government agency issues, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

• Managing the fund to have similar overall interest rate risk to an index designed to represent Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR)‘s view of how the fund’s competitive universe will perform over time. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation,

and trading opportunities to select investments.

• Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities.

• Potentially investing more than 25% of total assets in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.

• Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives—such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts—and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund’s risk exposure.