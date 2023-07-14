Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of large-capitalization companies, defined as companies that have market capitalizations of $5 billion or greater.

The sub-adviser will select companies based on a combination of value and growth objectives, seeking companies that meet at least two of the following criteria:

· Attractively valued relative to other companies in the same industry or market.

· Strong or improving cash flows, revenue and earnings growth, or other fundamentals.

· Strong competitive position.

· An identifiable catalyst that could increase the value of the company’s stock over the next one or two years.

The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a stock if the stock hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, collectively, in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers and in dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by depositary receipts that may or may not be sponsored by a domestic bank. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers.