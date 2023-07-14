Home
Nuveen Large Cap Select Fund

mutual fund
FLYCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.34 -0.1 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FLRYX) Primary A (FLRAX) C (FLYCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Large Cap Select Fund

FLYCX | Fund

$30.34

$39.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$39.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FLYCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Large Cap Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Chalupnik

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of large-capitalization companies, defined as companies that have market capitalizations of $5 billion or greater.
The sub-adviser will select companies based on a combination of value and growth objectives, seeking companies that meet at least two of the following criteria:
·Attractively valued relative to other companies in the same industry or market.
·Strong or improving cash flows, revenue and earnings growth, or other fundamentals.
·Strong competitive position.
·An identifiable catalyst that could increase the value of the company’s stock over the next one or two years.
The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a stock if the stock hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, collectively, in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers and in dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by depositary receipts that may or may not be sponsored by a domestic bank. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers.
The Fund may utilize options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“derivatives”). The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates.
Read More

FLYCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLYCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -14.3% 35.6% 25.58%
1 Yr 11.7% -34.9% 38.6% 48.72%
3 Yr 1.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 79.09%
5 Yr 1.4%* -30.5% 97.2% 58.66%
10 Yr 6.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 20.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLYCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -56.3% 28.9% 73.55%
2021 0.2% -20.5% 152.6% 93.15%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 53.45%
2019 6.7% -8.3% 8.9% 14.70%
2018 -2.6% -13.5% 12.6% 42.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLYCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -20.5% 35.6% 22.21%
1 Yr 11.7% -34.9% 40.3% 40.38%
3 Yr 1.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 79.55%
5 Yr 2.2%* -29.8% 97.2% 63.64%
10 Yr 7.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 44.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLYCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -56.3% 28.9% 73.63%
2021 0.2% -20.5% 152.6% 93.15%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 53.37%
2019 6.7% -8.3% 8.9% 14.70%
2018 -1.8% -10.9% 12.6% 49.87%

NAV & Total Return History

FLYCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLYCX Category Low Category High FLYCX % Rank
Net Assets 39.6 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 91.99%
Number of Holdings 64 2 4154 69.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.1 M 288 K 270 B 90.49%
Weighting of Top 10 34.87% 1.8% 106.2% 35.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.63%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.46%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.08%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.95%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.65%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 2.64%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.48%
  9. Fiserv Inc 2.47%
  10. Xcel Energy Inc 2.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLYCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.54% 0.00% 130.24% 30.34%
Cash 		0.46% -102.29% 100.00% 68.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 54.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 54.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 52.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 52.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLYCX % Rank
Technology 		22.47% 0.00% 48.94% 63.78%
Financial Services 		17.68% 0.00% 55.59% 16.08%
Healthcare 		15.84% 0.00% 60.70% 25.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.10% 0.00% 30.33% 11.56%
Industrials 		10.29% 0.00% 29.90% 33.54%
Consumer Defense 		7.87% 0.00% 47.71% 26.88%
Communication Services 		5.38% 0.00% 27.94% 84.30%
Energy 		3.71% 0.00% 41.64% 62.02%
Utilities 		2.43% 0.00% 20.91% 58.12%
Basic Materials 		1.22% 0.00% 25.70% 87.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 93.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLYCX % Rank
US 		97.01% 0.00% 127.77% 45.36%
Non US 		2.53% 0.00% 32.38% 42.49%

FLYCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLYCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.04% 0.01% 49.27% 5.56%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 81.11%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.31%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FLYCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 56.92%

Trading Fees

FLYCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLYCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 0.00% 496.00% 88.36%

FLYCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLYCX Category Low Category High FLYCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 75.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLYCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLYCX Category Low Category High FLYCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -54.00% 6.06% 95.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLYCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLYCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Chalupnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2003

19.34

19.3%

David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Evan Staples

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2017

5.13

5.1%

Evan is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Nuveen’s equities team. He manages core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. As a senior research analyst, Evan specializes in the financial sector including banks and large diversified financial companies. Evan also provides additional analytical coverage for the Santa Barbara Asset Management dividend growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Evan was a senior research associate at RBC Capital Markets where he performed fundamental equities research on regional banks and specialty finance companies. Previously, Evan served as a finance instructor at St. Cloud State University. He began his career in the investment industry in 2005. Evan graduated with a B.S. in Real Estate Finance and Investing and an M.B.A., with an emphasis on Finance, from St. Cloud State University. He holds the CFA® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

