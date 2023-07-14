Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.0%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$39.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.9%
Expense Ratio 2.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 83.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FLYCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|25.58%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|48.72%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|79.09%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|58.66%
|10 Yr
|6.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|20.44%
* Annualized
|FLYCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLYCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.6 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|91.99%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|2
|4154
|69.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|90.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.87%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|35.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLYCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.54%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|30.34%
|Cash
|0.46%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|68.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|54.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|54.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|52.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|52.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLYCX % Rank
|Technology
|22.47%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|63.78%
|Financial Services
|17.68%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|16.08%
|Healthcare
|15.84%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|25.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.10%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|11.56%
|Industrials
|10.29%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|33.54%
|Consumer Defense
|7.87%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|26.88%
|Communication Services
|5.38%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|84.30%
|Energy
|3.71%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|62.02%
|Utilities
|2.43%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|58.12%
|Basic Materials
|1.22%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|87.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|93.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLYCX % Rank
|US
|97.01%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|45.36%
|Non US
|2.53%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|42.49%
|FLYCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.04%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|5.56%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|81.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.31%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FLYCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|56.92%
|FLYCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLYCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|83.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|88.36%
|FLYCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLYCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|75.85%
|FLYCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FLYCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLYCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.56%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|95.22%
|FLYCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2006
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2004
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2004
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2004
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2004
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2003
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2003
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2003
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2003
19.34
19.3%
David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2017
5.13
5.1%
Evan is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Nuveen’s equities team. He manages core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. As a senior research analyst, Evan specializes in the financial sector including banks and large diversified financial companies. Evan also provides additional analytical coverage for the Santa Barbara Asset Management dividend growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Evan was a senior research associate at RBC Capital Markets where he performed fundamental equities research on regional banks and specialty finance companies. Previously, Evan served as a finance instructor at St. Cloud State University. He began his career in the investment industry in 2005. Evan graduated with a B.S. in Real Estate Finance and Investing and an M.B.A., with an emphasis on Finance, from St. Cloud State University. He holds the CFA® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
