FLXIX (Mutual Fund)

FLXIX (Mutual Fund)

Summary Section - Absolute Flexible Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.34 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(FLXIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Summary Section - Absolute Flexible Fund

FLXIX | Fund

$10.34

$20.7 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$20.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Summary Section - Absolute Flexible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Forum Family
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities issued by both U.S. and foreign companies. These convertible securities are typically debt securities or preferred stocks that can be exchanged for, or convert automatically to, common stock. The Fund’s strategy generally involves purchasing such a portfolio of convertible securities and, at times, hedging all or a portion of the equity risk inherent in such securities by selling short the common stock into which the securities may be converted. The stock short is referred to as an “equity hedge”.

The Fund’s strategy differs from most convertible arbitrage strategies in that the Fund may own convertible securities outright (unhedged) or with a partial equity hedge (arbitraged), by selling the same company’s underlying common stock short. The degree of hedging with respect to a particular investment, if any, will depend on the equity sensitivity desired by the Fund's Adviser at that particular time based on market conditions. The Fund’s strategy is intended to offer investors the potential for yield and capital appreciation if the underlying common stock moves higher, with lower volatility than traditional equity indices.

Although the Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, the Fund expects to invest primarily in small- and mid-capitalization companies. For these purposes, the Fund considers small capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion at the time of investment and mid-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion at the time of investment.

The Fund may also invest in below investment grade securities with individual ratings ranging from BB+ to CCC. The weighted average grade of bonds in the Fund’s portfolio is typically below investment grade. Such “junk bonds” typically are rated Ba1 or below by Moody’s, BB+ or below by S&P or BBB- or below by Fitch. The Fund may purchase unrated securities if, at the time of purchase, the Adviser believes that they are of comparable quality to rated securities that the Fund may purchase.

The Fund may invest, long or short, in securities of issuers of any market capitalization in the U.S. or abroad. The securities in which the Fund typically takes a long position include convertible bonds, such as private placement/ restricted and Rule 144A securities and contingent convertible securities (“CoCos”), which are fixed-income instruments that are convertible into equity if a pre-specified trigger event occurs. As part of its strategy, the Fund may invest in short equity positions against a long convertible position of the same issuer, which may include shorting the common stock of such issuer, or shorting certain exposures to non-U.S. issuers obtained through investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies and ETFs, and may utilize treasury futures to manage interest rate risk.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

Read More

FLXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FLXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLXIX Category Low Category High FLXIX % Rank
Net Assets 20.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 51 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 47.82% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS 6.70%
  2. First American Treasury Obligations Fund 6.54%
  3. COUPA SOFTWARE INC 4.85%
  4. INFINERA CORP 4.74%
  5. FIVE9 INC 4.44%
  6. ENVESTNET INC 4.38%
  7. IMAX CORP 4.10%
  8. ALTERYX INC 4.06%
  9. ACCURAY INC 4.01%
  10. Q2 HOLDINGS INC 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLXIX % Rank
Bonds 		93.36% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		19.05% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		-12.41% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLXIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.54% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLXIX % Rank
US 		93.36% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FLXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FLXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FLXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLXIX Category Low Category High FLXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLXIX Category Low Category High FLXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FLXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

