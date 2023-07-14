Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$20.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.8%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities issued by both U.S. and foreign companies. These convertible securities are typically debt securities or preferred stocks that can be exchanged for, or convert automatically to, common stock. The Fund’s strategy generally involves purchasing such a portfolio of convertible securities and, at times, hedging all or a portion of the equity risk inherent in such securities by selling short the common stock into which the securities may be converted. The stock short is referred to as an “equity hedge”.
The Fund’s strategy differs from most convertible arbitrage strategies in that the Fund may own convertible securities outright (unhedged) or with a partial equity hedge (arbitraged), by selling the same company’s underlying common stock short. The degree of hedging with respect to a particular investment, if any, will depend on the equity sensitivity desired by the Fund's Adviser at that particular time based on market conditions. The Fund’s strategy is intended to offer investors the potential for yield and capital appreciation if the underlying common stock moves higher, with lower volatility than traditional equity indices.
Although the Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, the Fund expects to invest primarily in small- and mid-capitalization companies. For these purposes, the Fund considers small capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion at the time of investment and mid-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion at the time of investment.
The Fund may also invest in below investment grade securities with individual ratings ranging from BB+ to CCC. The weighted average grade of bonds in the Fund’s portfolio is typically below investment grade. Such “junk bonds” typically are rated Ba1 or below by Moody’s, BB+ or below by S&P or BBB- or below by Fitch. The Fund may purchase unrated securities if, at the time of purchase, the Adviser believes that they are of comparable quality to rated securities that the Fund may purchase.
The Fund may invest, long or short, in securities of issuers of any market capitalization in the U.S. or abroad. The securities in which the Fund typically takes a long position include convertible bonds, such as private placement/ restricted and Rule 144A securities and contingent convertible securities (“CoCos”), which are fixed-income instruments that are convertible into equity if a pre-specified trigger event occurs. As part of its strategy, the Fund may invest in short equity positions against a long convertible position of the same issuer, which may include shorting the common stock of such issuer, or shorting certain exposures to non-U.S. issuers obtained through investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies and ETFs, and may utilize treasury futures to manage interest rate risk.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
|Period
|FLXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|FLXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.7 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|51
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.9 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLXIX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.36%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|19.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|-12.41%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLXIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.54%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLXIX % Rank
|US
|93.36%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FLXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FLXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FLXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|FLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
