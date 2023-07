Maximilian Kaufmann has been a Portfolio Manager with Geode since August 2009. He also serves as a Portfolio Manager for other registered investment companies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Kaufmann is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Kaufmann was a Senior Vice President at PanAgora Asset Management from 2003 to 2007 and Lazard Asset Management from 2007 to 2009.