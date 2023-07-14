Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|FLUTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|34.83%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|30.43%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|26.31%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|29.43%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|13.42%
* Annualized
|FLUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLUTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|516 M
|1 M
|151 B
|60.33%
|Number of Holdings
|153
|2
|1727
|19.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|120 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|63.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.47%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|72.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLUTX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.94%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|56.49%
|Cash
|2.07%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|39.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|60.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|56.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|57.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|58.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLUTX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.25%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|50.54%
|Healthcare
|17.99%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|47.71%
|Industrials
|10.75%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|59.02%
|Technology
|9.64%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|60.27%
|Consumer Defense
|8.69%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|45.39%
|Energy
|7.83%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|48.13%
|Communication Services
|6.70%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|34.91%
|Utilities
|5.84%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|29.84%
|Real Estate
|5.11%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|18.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.48%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|75.81%
|Basic Materials
|3.73%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|44.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLUTX % Rank
|US
|93.52%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|50.70%
|Non US
|4.42%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|49.88%
|FLUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|24.45%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|42.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FLUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|91.48%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FLUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|81.27%
|FLUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLUTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|83.18%
|FLUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLUTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.43%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|90.35%
|FLUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2011
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2009
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2007
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2008 as a research analyst, Ms. Mundt served as a vice president for T. Rowe Price Group, which she joined in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
Friedman joined Fidelity Investments in 2000, working as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity, Friedman was an investment banking analyst for Lehman Brothers in New York. Friedman holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2007, Mr. Sheehy has worked as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Pierre Sorel is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Sorel is responsible for covering the financial sector and is a member of the Stock Selector Large Cap Group. Additionally, he manages the Fidelity Financial Services Central Fund and co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund, VIP Balance Portfolio, Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity Fund, FIAM Strategic Advisor Core Research Fund, FIAM U.S. Total Stock Fund, Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Sorel also co-manages the Financials sleeve of the FIAM Global Sector Strategies: FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core, FIAM Large Cap Core, and FIAM Global Core. Prior to assuming his current position with the Stock Selector Large Cap Group in October 2007, Mr. Sorel managed Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services Fund, a financial services sector fund available exclusively to investors outside of the United States. Previously, he worked as an analyst covering the leisure, automobile, and banking industries in Europe at Fidelity International Limited (FIL). Before joining FIL in 1998, Mr. Sorel was a financial services consultant at Oliver Wyman. He has been in the financial industry since 1993. Mr. Sorel earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Brown University; his master of science degree in computer engineering from Princeton University; and his master of business administration degree from INSEAD. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Jordan Michaels is co-manager of Construction and Housing Portfolio, which he has managed since September 2021. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Michaels has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
