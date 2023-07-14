The Fund invests primarily in high-quality, short-term money market instruments, such as securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, securities issued by U.S. Government agencies, municipal obligations, obligations issued by corporations and financial institutions, repurchase agreements, and money market mutual funds that invest in such securities.

The Fund is a money market fund managed to meet the quality, maturity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Consistent with these requirements, the Fund:

● Computes its price per share for purposes of distribution, redemption and repurchase by rounding the Fund’s current net asset value per share to a minimum of the fourth decimal place;

● Only buys securities that present minimal credit risks and that are “Eligible Securities” under applicable regulation;

● Only buys securities with remaining maturities of 397 calendar days or less as determined under Rule 2a-7;

● Will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of a single issuer, other than in U.S. Government securities or as permitted under Rule 2a-7;

● Will not hold more than 5% of its total assets in illiquid securities;

● Maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 calendar days or less;

● Maintains a maximum weighted average life maturity of 120 calendar days or less;

● Maintains at least 10 percent of total assets in “daily liquid assets” as defined in Rule 2a-7; and

● Maintains at least 30 percent of total assets in “weekly liquid assets” as defined in Rule 2a-7.

The Fund will limit its purchases to U.S. Government securities and securities of its agencies and instrumentalities, bank obligations and instruments secured thereby, high quality commercial paper, high-grade corporate obligations, funding agreements, repurchase agreements and money market mutual funds that invest in such securities. The Fund may also invest in municipal and other short-term obligations issued by the states, territories or possessions of the United States and their respective agencies, instrumentalities and political subdivisions. The Fund generally will attempt to purchase securities with longer maturities when it believes interest rates are falling and will attempt to purchase securities with shorter maturities when it believes interest rates are rising.

The Fund may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by cash or government securities. In addition, it may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by non-government securities such as fixed income securities that are rated investment grade and below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or unrated securities of comparable quality, except that the term of a fixed income security used as collateral may be longer than permissible for the Fund to invest directly.

Other than as set forth in the Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”), the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.