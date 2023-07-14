Home
FLPXX (Mutual Fund)

FLPXX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meeder Institutional Prime Money Market Fund

FLPXX | Fund

$1.00

$620 M

5.37%

$0.05

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$620 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meeder Institutional Prime Money Market Fund

FLPXX | Fund

$1.00

$620 M

5.37%

$0.05

0.50%

FLPXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meeder Institutional Prime Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Meeder Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 07, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Techentin

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in high-quality, short-term money market instruments, such as securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, securities issued by U.S. Government agencies, municipal obligations, obligations issued by corporations and financial institutions, repurchase agreements, and money market mutual funds that invest in such securities.

The Fund is a money market fund managed to meet the quality, maturity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Consistent with these requirements, the Fund:

Computes its price per share for purposes of distribution, redemption and repurchase by rounding the Fund’s current net asset value per share to a minimum of the fourth decimal place;
Only buys securities that present minimal credit risks and that are “Eligible Securities” under applicable regulation;
Only buys securities with remaining maturities of 397 calendar days or less as determined under Rule 2a-7;
Will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of a single issuer, other than in U.S. Government securities or as permitted under Rule 2a-7;
Will not hold more than 5% of its total assets in illiquid securities;
Maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 calendar days or less;
Maintains a maximum weighted average life maturity of 120 calendar days or less;
Maintains at least 10 percent of total assets in “daily liquid assets” as defined in Rule 2a-7; and
Maintains at least 30 percent of total assets in “weekly liquid assets” as defined in Rule 2a-7.

The Fund will limit its purchases to U.S. Government securities and securities of its agencies and instrumentalities, bank obligations and instruments secured thereby, high quality commercial paper, high-grade corporate obligations, funding agreements, repurchase agreements and money market mutual funds that invest in such securities. The Fund may also invest in municipal and other short-term obligations issued by the states, territories or possessions of the United States and their respective agencies, instrumentalities and political subdivisions. The Fund generally will attempt to purchase securities with longer maturities when it believes interest rates are falling and will attempt to purchase securities with shorter maturities when it believes interest rates are rising.

The Fund may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by cash or government securities. In addition, it may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by non-government securities such as fixed income securities that are rated investment grade and below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or unrated securities of comparable quality, except that the term of a fixed income security used as collateral may be longer than permissible for the Fund to invest directly.

Other than as set forth in the Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”), the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.

FLPXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLPXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 51.85%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 51.85%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 51.90%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 49.26%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLPXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 51.55%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 51.32%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 52.74%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 52.41%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 49.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLPXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 51.85%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 51.85%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 51.90%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 49.26%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLPXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 51.55%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 51.32%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 52.74%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 52.41%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 49.63%

NAV & Total Return History

FLPXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLPXX Category Low Category High FLPXX % Rank
Net Assets 620 M 59.6 M 72.2 B 89.76%
Number of Holdings 101 1 345 60.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 231 M 5 M 21.7 B 91.57%
Weighting of Top 10 37.26% 14.2% 100.0% 40.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fcstone 14.99%
  2. Fcstone 14.99%
  3. Fcstone 14.99%
  4. Fcstone 14.99%
  5. Fcstone 14.99%
  6. Fcstone 14.99%
  7. Fcstone 14.99%
  8. Fcstone 14.99%
  9. Fcstone 14.99%
  10. Fcstone 14.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLPXX % Rank
Cash 		96.35% 35.74% 100.00% 28.92%
Bonds 		3.65% 0.00% 64.26% 65.06%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 51.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.01% 56.63%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 51.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 13.25% 62.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLPXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.35% 35.74% 100.00% 28.92%
Municipal 		3.65% 0.00% 49.89% 45.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 51.81%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.98% 53.61%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.24% 86.14%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 30.63% 83.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLPXX % Rank
US 		3.65% 0.00% 64.26% 65.06%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.90% 66.27%

FLPXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLPXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.12% 2.42% 40.13%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.05% 0.57% 92.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.17%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.55% 55.77%

Sales Fees

FLPXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLPXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLPXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 212.00% N/A

FLPXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLPXX Category Low Category High FLPXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.37% 0.00% 1.15% 6.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLPXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLPXX Category Low Category High FLPXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -1.14% 1.00% 17.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLPXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FLPXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Techentin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2016

5.65

5.7%

Robert G. Techentin. Mr. Techentin is a Portfolio Manager at Meeder and has been associated with Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since August 2006. Mr. Techentin previously held a positions as Portfolio Manager at H&R Block from 1993 to 2001, Financial Representative at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company from 2002 to 2005 and as a Financial Consultant at Charles Schwab & Co. from 2005 to 2006. Mr. Techentin has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since August 2006.

Jason Szabo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2016

5.65

5.7%

Jason Szabo, CFA. Mr. Szabo is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since July 2015, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Szabo was previously an investment policy compliance associate with JPMorgan Investment Management, from 2012 to 2015.

Robert Meeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2016

5.65

5.7%

Robert S. Meeder, Jr. is President and CEO of Meeder Investment Management and brings over 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Meeder has been President of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since 1991 and has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since 1992. In addition to his executive duties, Mr. Meeder is involved in the development of investment policy and client relationships for Meeder Investment Management, Inc.

Andrew Musselman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Andrew Musselman, CTP. Mr. Musselman is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since December 2021, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Musselman was previously a Portfolio Manager for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department from 2018 – 2021.

Donald McConnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Donald McConnell. Mr. McDonnell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since February 2022, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. McConnell was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management from 2013 – 2022.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 41.58 16.91 18.34

