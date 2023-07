Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of water sustainability companies. Water sustainability companies include those contained in the S&P® Global Water Index or those that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are developing efficiencies, extending the life cycle and/or identifying affordable new technologies to deliver safe, reliable or easily accessible water. Such companies may include but are not limited to those involved in water resources, water treatment, water distribution and utilities, desalinization or purification facilities, water technologies and analytics, environmental water services and water infrastructure (pumps, valves, meters, pipes), irrigation, water conservation services, and water supply or processing services. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers. Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see “Fund Basics – Investment Details – Sustainable Investing Exclusions” for additional information.