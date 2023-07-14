Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$91.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 148.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by managing the Fund in a manner follows a rules-based strategy that employs a disciplined investment selection process with tactical overlays that determines whether the fund will be in a bullish or defensive position.
The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund achieves its fixed income exposure by investing in (1) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds that invest primarily in bank loans, floating rate bonds, short duration fixed income instruments (defined as an average portfolio duration of 3.5 years or less), high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), and (2) short-term Treasury ETFs, money market funds or U.S. Treasury securities. The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund’s investment exposure to high yield bonds, which is limited to 20% of the Fund’s assets, is broadly diversified.
The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund’s methodology is based on a model that indicates a favorable or defensive market position based on technical trends in the exponential moving average of a blend of two fixed income indexes. The exponential moving average is the average of an index’s value over a certain time frame. The exponential moving average methodology gives greater weighting to more recent benchmark values than benchmark values from the beginning of the relevant time period. The Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate model consists of two equally weighted components that each track a blend of two fixed income indexes’ exponential moving averages over different time frames. When either component of the Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate model indicates a favorable market position, 50% of the model (and consequently, the Fund) will be invested in ETFs and mutual funds that invest primarily in bank loans, floating rate bonds, short duration fixed income instruments and high yield bonds (the components of the model). Conversely, when a component of the Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate model indicates a defensive position, 50% of the model (and the Fund) increases allocations to short-term Treasury ETFs, money market funds or U.S. Treasury securities in an attempt to mitigate market risk. Each component is evaluated independent of the other.
Accordingly, the Fund will be invested as follows depending on the market signals produced by each component of the Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate model:
|●
|If both components indicate a favorable market, the Fund will be fully invested in ETFs and mutual funds that invest primarily in bank loans, floating rate bonds, short duration fixed income instruments and high yield bonds
|●
|If one component indicates a favorable market and the other component indicates a defensive market, 50% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in ETFs and mutual funds that invest primarily in bank loans, floating rate bonds, short duration fixed income instruments and high yield bonds and the other 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in short-term Treasury ETFs, money market funds or U.S. Treasury securities
|●
|If both components indicate a defensive market, the Fund will be fully invested in short-term Treasury ETFs, money market funds or U.S. Treasury securities
The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental policy to invest at least 80% of its net assets in the constituent securities that make up the model. Changes in constituent securities that make up the Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate model will normally be implemented for the Fund’s portfolio on the same trading day as the model. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio which will result in a higher portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|FLOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|52.04%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|77.89%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|18.55%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|6.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|3.48%
|2021
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|78.93%
|2020
|0.6%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|5.99%
|2019
|0.0%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|90.73%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|5.24%
|Period
|FLOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|51.88%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|75.59%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|18.84%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|5.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|3.83%
|2021
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|78.93%
|2020
|0.6%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|5.99%
|2019
|0.0%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|91.89%
|2018
|0.4%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|2.02%
|FLOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|91.1 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|95.08%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|12
|1447
|98.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|94.2 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|58.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.6%
|91.9%
|0.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLOAX % Rank
|Cash
|53.95%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|0.35%
|Bonds
|45.92%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|98.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.09%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|34.39%
|Other
|0.04%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|51.75%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|86.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|62.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLOAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|54.60%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|0.35%
|Corporate
|45.26%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|98.60%
|Government
|0.14%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|6.32%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|53.15%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|68.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|44.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLOAX % Rank
|US
|39.41%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|93.71%
|Non US
|6.51%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|81.12%
|FLOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|37.41%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|57.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|FLOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|6.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|FLOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|51.16%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|148.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|97.05%
|FLOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.63%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|90.20%
|FLOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.50%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|93.64%
|FLOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Rick is the Chief Operating Officer of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC. He is a principal, corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Rick's responsibilities on the investment committee he is involved in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Rick is an accomplished investment management operations and global trading specialist with over fifteen years of industry experience. He has extensive knowledge of international equity, fixed income and currency markets as well as back and middle office operations, portfolio accounting and compliance regulations. Rick joined W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2014 to manage the trading and operations team. Prior to his current role, Rick spent nine years at a multi-billion dollar Boston based global hedge fund, trading international equities and managing trade operations. He started his professional career in fund accounting and back office administration with State Street Global Advisors and later BISYS Hedge Fund Services Inc. Rick holds a dual Bachelor's of Science degree from Northeastern University in Finance and Entrepreneurship. He is currently an active member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Boston Securities Traders Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Jeff is President and CEO of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. He is a principal and corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Jeff's responsibilities on the investment committee he leads in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. In addition, he has been instrumental in collaborating with Standard and Poor’s and S-Network in the design of the custom indices being offered by WEDCO for which the SMA investment portfolios are predicated upon. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Jeff had worked as an Account Executive for national and super regional firms Lehman Brothers, Gruntal & Co., and Cowen & Co. from 1992-1996. There he worked with individual investors, as well as institutional investors, recommending and trading individual securities. Further, BTS Asset Management employed Jeff from 1996-1998 as a Regional Vice President providing investment advisory services to institutional clients.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2018
3.59
3.6%
John A. Forlines III is Chief Investment Officer at W.E. Donoghue and a member of the Investment Committee. In addition to his leadership as a portfolio manager, Mr. Forlines is an Executive in Residence in the Department of Economics at Duke where he teaches classes in behavioral finance and decision making. Mr. Forlines enjoyed a long career with J.P. Morgan from 1985-2000, serving various roles within the firm, including Vice President of Structured Products, Co-Head of the U.S. Private Equity Group, Managing Director in the Securities Business Development Group and Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Tech, Media & Telecom Investment Banking. Mr. Forlines is admitted to the practice of law in the State of New York; before his career at JP Morgan his legal work specialized in structured debt and equity products. Graduating from Duke University with Honors in English and Economics, Mr. Forlines has also earned his J.D from the Duke University School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2019
2.48
2.5%
Mr. Lobley was promoted to Portfolio Manager of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2019. Mr. Lobley was previously promoted to Senior Research Analyst in 2018 after joining the firm as Analyst in 2018. Prior to joining W.E. Donoghue & Co., Mr. Lobley was an Analyst with JAForlines Global, an independent investment adviser, since 2017. From 2016 to 2017, Mr. Lobley was an Associate with Paley Advisors, LLC. Mr. Lobley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Oberlin College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
