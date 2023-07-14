Home
FLKSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio 1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Morgen Peck

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in low-priced stocks (those priced at or below $35 per share or with an earnings yield at or above the median for the Russell 2000® Index), which can lead to investments in small and medium-sized companies. Earnings yield represents a stock's earnings per share for the most recent 12-months divided by current price per share. Potentially investing in stocks not considered low-priced. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FLKSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -10.8% 26.2% 53.81%
1 Yr 10.9% -29.4% 26.4% 19.69%
3 Yr 11.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 35.48%
5 Yr 5.3%* -14.9% 42.0% 8.61%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -41.6% 42.6% 12.23%
2021 8.7% -23.5% 23.2% 55.61%
2020 2.5% -8.6% 93.7% 8.17%
2019 5.1% -2.6% 7.5% 50.84%
2018 -2.5% -8.8% 3.8% 5.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -19.1% 22.1% 50.66%
1 Yr 10.9% -29.4% 36.6% 15.97%
3 Yr 11.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 35.04%
5 Yr 5.5%* -13.5% 42.0% 14.25%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -41.6% 42.6% 12.23%
2021 8.7% -23.5% 23.2% 55.61%
2020 2.5% -8.6% 93.7% 8.17%
2019 5.1% -2.6% 7.5% 50.84%
2018 -2.3% -7.6% 3.8% 12.36%

NAV & Total Return History

FLKSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLKSX Category Low Category High FLKSX % Rank
Net Assets 2.88 B 504 K 30.4 B 21.73%
Number of Holdings 874 9 2354 1.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 858 M 129 K 9.16 B 19.16%
Weighting of Top 10 29.85% 5.3% 99.9% 21.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 6.65%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.88%
  3. AutoZone Inc 3.55%
  4. Next PLC 3.45%
  5. Next PLC 3.45%
  6. Next PLC 3.45%
  7. Next PLC 3.45%
  8. Next PLC 3.45%
  9. Next PLC 3.45%
  10. Next PLC 3.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLKSX % Rank
Stocks 		93.19% 85.69% 100.65% 94.75%
Cash 		6.79% -0.65% 14.30% 5.25%
Other 		0.03% 0.00% 5.56% 2.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 89.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 89.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 89.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLKSX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		18.69% 0.00% 29.62% 5.25%
Healthcare 		16.82% 0.00% 32.47% 6.56%
Financial Services 		14.88% 0.00% 60.11% 86.09%
Technology 		11.39% 0.00% 30.07% 21.26%
Energy 		11.19% 0.00% 29.17% 11.55%
Consumer Defense 		8.98% 0.00% 33.79% 14.70%
Industrials 		8.96% 0.00% 29.02% 87.66%
Basic Materials 		5.33% 0.00% 23.88% 54.33%
Utilities 		1.59% 0.00% 24.69% 87.14%
Communication Services 		1.22% 0.00% 19.80% 74.54%
Real Estate 		0.95% 0.00% 40.74% 87.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLKSX % Rank
US 		59.59% 55.79% 100.30% 99.21%
Non US 		33.60% 0.00% 36.04% 0.79%

FLKSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 16.27% 91.15%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.20% 17.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FLKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 227.00% 23.70%

FLKSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLKSX Category Low Category High FLKSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.56% 0.00% 8.88% 24.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLKSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLKSX Category Low Category High FLKSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.23% -1.84% 4.73% 22.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLKSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLKSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Morgen Peck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2003, Ms. Peck has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Salim Hart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Salim Hart, portfolio manager, is a quantitative analyst at Fidelity Investments. Salim conducts portfolio construction research, designs quantitative models for stock selection, and performs attributions to determine drivers of equity performance. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2007, Salim worked as a software developer/team leader at Esoterix Inc. and as a consultant at Stonebridge Technologies. Salim earned his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. He is also a CFA charterholder.

John Mirshekari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.

Shadman Riaz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2001, Mr. Riaz has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Sam Chamovitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2007, Mr. Chamovitz has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Joel Tillinghast

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Joel Tillinghast is a portfolio manager for Fidelity Investments. He joined Fidelity Investments in 1986 as an equity analyst covering the tobacco, coal, natural gas, personal care products, and appliance industries. He later served as portfolio assistant on Fidelity OTC Portfolio, a fund available to U.S. investors. Mr. Tillinghast received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wesleyan University, in Connecticut, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

