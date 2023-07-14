Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.6%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$74.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.8%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.09%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|37.74%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|41.51%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|58.76%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|51.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|YTD
|2.6%
|-20.0%
|10.1%
|33.96%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|38.68%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.9%
|21.1%
|58.76%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-5.0%
|13.2%
|54.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|7.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|74.1 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|83.02%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|29
|233
|62.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.5 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|76.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.78%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|45.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.89%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|54.72%
|Cash
|2.11%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|35.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|10.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|33.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|10.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|10.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIIX % Rank
|Utilities
|48.82%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|27.36%
|Industrials
|34.26%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|16.98%
|Real Estate
|7.98%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|44.34%
|Energy
|7.53%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|74.53%
|Communication Services
|1.41%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|76.42%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|62.26%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|13.21%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|19.81%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|18.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|17.92%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|33.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIIX % Rank
|US
|57.01%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|9.43%
|Non US
|40.88%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|94.34%
|FLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|51.49%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|17.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|25.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.09%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|51.76%
|FLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.66%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|83.02%
|FLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.69%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|45.10%
|FLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 08, 2019
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Peter joined Colonial First State Global Asset Management in January 2007 as Head of Global Infrastructure Securities. Prior to joining Colonial First State Global Asset Management, Peter was a Director and Head of Infrastructure and Utilities research at Credit Suisse Equities (Australia). He received top rankings in a number of industry surveys and was involved in a number of company defining corporate transactions. Mr. Meany holds a Bachelor of Economics (Finance) from Macquarie University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Andrew Greenup, Deputy Head of Global Listed Infrastructure at Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited, is one of the portfolio managers responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund's portfolio. Mr. Greenup began his career at the firm in July 2005. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Greenup worked at Allianz Global Investors as a senior analyst in Australian equities. Mr. Greenup holds a Bachelor Business (First Class Honours) from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and was awarded the QUT University medal. He has completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations from Macquarie University. Andrew is an Associate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, a member of the Australian Institute of International Affairs and sits on the MBA Course Advisory Committee for the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Edmund’s main responsibilities include managing listed infrastructure portfolios on behalf of institutional and wholesale clients and research coverage of the Towers, Satellites and Utilities sectors. Edmund has more than 10 years' investment experience. Prior to joining the Global Listed Infrastructure Securities team, Edmund worked with the Asia-Pacific/Global Emerging Markets team in Hong Kong and undertook credit analysis for a number of sectors with the Global Fixed Interest and Credit team. Edmund has also worked at Aviva Australia as an Actuarial Analyst. Edmund holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from the University of Melbourne and is a CFA charterholder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
