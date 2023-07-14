Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-3.0%
1 yr return
-18.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.36 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.7%
Expense Ratio 6.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FLIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.0%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|83.96%
|1 Yr
|-18.2%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|91.51%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|FLIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.0%
|-20.0%
|10.1%
|82.08%
|1 Yr
|-18.2%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|99.06%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|21.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|13.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|7.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|91.51%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|N/A
|FLIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.36 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|99.06%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|29
|233
|99.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.58 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|97.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.69%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|4.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.69%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|58.49%
|Cash
|2.30%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|32.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|99.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|99.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|99.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|99.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIAX % Rank
|Utilities
|51.40%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|21.70%
|Industrials
|23.11%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|51.89%
|Real Estate
|16.27%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|22.64%
|Energy
|9.23%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|66.98%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|99.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|99.06%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|99.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIAX % Rank
|US
|95.51%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|1.89%
|Non US
|2.18%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|99.06%
|FLIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|6.45%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|1.98%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|25.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FLIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FLIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|55.56%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|13.00%
|128.00%
|N/A
|FLIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.56%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|100.00%
|FLIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FLIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|61.76%
|FLIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Jessica Jouning is a Senior Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager for the Global Listed Infrastructure team at First Sentier Investors. She is responsible for research coverage of the Railroads, Waste and Data Center sectors. This role primarily involves generation and presentation of investment ideas to the team, driven by intensive due diligence including meetings with various industry participants, producing financial valuation models, qualitative reviews of companies and writing of research reports. She brings specialist listed infrastructure investment experience to the role having previously covered the U.S. utilities, Asia-Pacific utilities and global ports sectors. She is Assistant Portfolio Manager on the Fund with Andrew Greenup, having had responsibilities for portfolio management within the team for the last 6 years. In this role she is involved in the portfolio construction and execution of the Fund and growing this business for clients. Ms. Jouning initially joined First Sentier Investors in February 2010 on the university graduate program. Ms. Jouning holds a Bachelor of Commerce (First Class Honours) from the University of Queensland. Her Honours research thesis was published in the Journal of Banking and Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Andrew Greenup, Deputy Head of Global Listed Infrastructure at Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited, is one of the portfolio managers responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund's portfolio. Mr. Greenup began his career at the firm in July 2005. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Greenup worked at Allianz Global Investors as a senior analyst in Australian equities. Mr. Greenup holds a Bachelor Business (First Class Honours) from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and was awarded the QUT University medal. He has completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations from Macquarie University. Andrew is an Associate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, a member of the Australian Institute of International Affairs and sits on the MBA Course Advisory Committee for the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...