Vitals

YTD Return

-3.0%

1 yr return

-18.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.36 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Sentier American Listed Infrastructure Fund

FLIAX | Fund

$9.25

$2.36 M

2.56%

$0.24

6.45%

FLIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Sentier American Listed Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Sentier Investors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    195636
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jessica Jouning

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the American Listed Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly traded equity securities of infrastructure companies listed
on a U.S. stock exchange. The Fund defines infrastructure companies as those companies that derive at least 65% of their operating earnings from the ownership or operation of infrastructure assets. The Fund defines infrastructure assets as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water, waste, and communication. The Fund typically invests in companies that can adjust the fees they charge customers and counterparties in line with inflation, in accordance with contractual terms or regulation, or through renegotiation due to the essential nature and pricing power of infrastructure assets. The assets held by these companies typically offer high barriers to entry, pricing power, predictable cash flows and structural growth. As part of the 80%, the Fund will invest up to 20% of its net assetsin publicly traded securities of infrastructure companies whose primary operations or principal trading market is in a foreign market, and that are not subject to the requirements of the U.S. securities laws, markets and accounting requirements, i.e., foreign securities. The Fund considers an issuer’s “primary operations” to be in a foreign market if the issuer (i) is organized under the laws of that country, or (ii) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located within that country. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The American Listed Fund seeks to invest in the securities of companies which have high barriers to entry, strong pricing power, sustainable growth and predictable cash flows. The majority of infrastructure securities in which the Fund typically invests are within the following Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) sectors:
1) oil and gas storage and transportation;
2) airport services;
3) highways and rail tracks;
4) marine ports and services;
5) multi/electric/gas/water utilities; and
6) specialty REITs.
However, given the evolving nature of the global listed infrastructure market, the American Listed Fund may hold securities outside of the above sectors as long as they meet the Fund’s definition of an infrastructure company.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common and preferred stock of companies of any size market capitalizations. The American Listed Fund may also invest in stapled securities to gain exposure to infrastructure companies in Australia. A stapled security, which is widely used in Australia, is a security that is comprised of two parts that cannot be separated from one another, a unit in a trust related to the company and a share of a company. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
All REITs that the American Listed Fund may invest in must meet the Fund’s definition of an infrastructure company. As a fundamental policy, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its net assets in the securities issued by companies operating in the infrastructure industry.
The American Listed Fund’s investment strategy is based on active, bottom-up stock selection which seeks to identify mispricing. The strategy seeks to minimize risk through on-the-ground research, a focus on quality, and sensible portfolio construction. Securities within the Fund’s wider investment universe are screened for infrastructure characteristics, thoroughly analyzed and then ranked by value and quality. The
portfolio is then constructed by the portfolio managers, based primarily on these rankings. Sector risks are also monitored as a risk management overlay which aims to ensure appropriate portfolio diversification along sector lines.
The portfolio managers choose to sell securities when they observe a security moving to a lower position within its value and quality ranking system. This can occur through:
A rise in a company’s share price, leading to decreased upside potential and a lower value ranking
A downgrade in a company’s discounted cash flow valuation, leading to lower value ranking
A downgrade of a company’s quality score, leading to a lower quality ranking.
Peer review of the security selection process ensures the team is not locked into high conviction buys or sells but rather identifies market inefficiency and sells/buys the security before the opportunity has closed.
The American Listed Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund. Investing in fewer issuers makes a fund more susceptible to financial, economic or market events impacting such issuers and may cause the Fund’s share price to be more volatile than the share price of a diversified fund.
Read More

FLIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.0% -13.0% 19.7% 83.96%
1 Yr -18.2% -18.2% 38.5% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -9.9% 27.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 14.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -27.1% -0.5% 91.51%
2021 N/A -15.6% 16.8% N/A
2020 N/A -3.9% 9.1% N/A
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.0% -20.0% 10.1% 82.08%
1 Yr -18.2% -22.4% 11.7% 99.06%
3 Yr N/A* -9.9% 21.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 13.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -27.1% -0.5% 91.51%
2021 N/A -15.6% 16.8% N/A
2020 N/A -3.9% 9.1% N/A
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FLIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLIAX Category Low Category High FLIAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.36 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 99.06%
Number of Holdings 31 29 233 99.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.58 M 733 K 4.98 B 97.17%
Weighting of Top 10 59.69% 8.2% 63.0% 4.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NextEra Energy Inc 8.83%
  2. Union Pacific Corp 7.89%
  3. CSX Corp 7.09%
  4. Norfolk Southern Corp 6.38%
  5. SBA Communications Corp 5.67%
  6. American Tower Corp 5.40%
  7. Sempra Energy 4.96%
  8. Dominion Energy Inc 4.89%
  9. Crown Castle International Corp 4.82%
  10. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 4.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLIAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.69% 86.09% 100.70% 58.49%
Cash 		2.30% -11.28% 13.91% 32.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 99.06%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 99.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 99.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 99.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLIAX % Rank
Utilities 		51.40% 3.71% 96.19% 21.70%
Industrials 		23.11% 0.00% 68.24% 51.89%
Real Estate 		16.27% 0.00% 23.51% 22.64%
Energy 		9.23% 0.00% 32.46% 66.98%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 99.06%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 99.06%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.53% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 99.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLIAX % Rank
US 		95.51% 0.00% 99.80% 1.89%
Non US 		2.18% 0.00% 99.06% 99.06%

FLIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.45% 0.30% 20.38% 1.98%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.30% 1.25% 25.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

FLIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 55.56%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 13.00% 128.00% N/A

FLIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLIAX Category Low Category High FLIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.56% 0.00% 4.88% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLIAX Category Low Category High FLIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -0.39% 4.38% 61.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jessica Jouning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Jessica Jouning is a Senior Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager for the Global Listed Infrastructure team at First Sentier Investors. She is responsible for research coverage of the Railroads, Waste and Data Center sectors. This role primarily involves generation and presentation of investment ideas to the team, driven by intensive due diligence including meetings with various industry participants, producing financial valuation models, qualitative reviews of companies and writing of research reports. She brings specialist listed infrastructure investment experience to the role having previously covered the U.S. utilities, Asia-Pacific utilities and global ports sectors. She is Assistant Portfolio Manager on the Fund with Andrew Greenup, having had responsibilities for portfolio management within the team for the last 6 years. In this role she is involved in the portfolio construction and execution of the Fund and growing this business for clients. Ms. Jouning initially joined First Sentier Investors in February 2010 on the university graduate program. Ms. Jouning holds a Bachelor of Commerce (First Class Honours) from the University of Queensland. Her Honours research thesis was published in the Journal of Banking and Finance.

Andrew Greenup

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Andrew Greenup, Deputy Head of Global Listed Infrastructure at Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited, is one of the portfolio managers responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund's portfolio. Mr. Greenup began his career at the firm in July 2005. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Greenup worked at Allianz Global Investors as a senior analyst in Australian equities. Mr. Greenup holds a Bachelor Business (First Class Honours) from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and was awarded the QUT University medal. He has completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations from Macquarie University. Andrew is an Associate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, a member of the Australian Institute of International Affairs and sits on the MBA Course Advisory Committee for the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

