Normally investing at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index, which is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of the large-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity market. Generally using computer-aided, quantitative analysis of historical valuation, growth, profitability, and other factors to select a broadly diversified group of stocks that may have the potential to provide a higher total return than that of the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.