The Fund has significant flexibility to invest in a broad range of equity and fixed income asset classes in the United States and other markets throughout the world, both developed and emerging. The Adviser employs a flexible asset allocation approach in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in countries other than the United States (“Non-U.S. Countries”). In managing the Fund, the Adviser will normally invest in issuers in at least three countries other than the United States. The Adviser has flexibility to allocate the Fund’s assets between equity and fixed income securities and under normal circumstances up to 90% of the fund’s net assets may be invested entirely in equity or fixed income assets based on the Adviser’s assessment of current market conditions and the relative opportunities within each asset class.

The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, preferred stock, equity investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include domestic and foreign mutual funds as well as exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may also invest in index funds and index-based investments, such as Standard & Poor’s Depositary Receipts (SPDRs). Additionally, the Fund may invest directly in, or in underlying funds investing in, futures contracts and options on futures contracts. The Fund is generally unconstrained by any particular capitalization with regard to its equity investments.

The Fund’s fixed income investments include fixed income investment companies that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. Investments in fixed income securities may also include, but are not limited to, securities of governments throughout the world (including the United States), their agencies and instrumentalities, cash and cash equivalents, income-producing securities including United States and foreign investment grade and non-investment grade corporate bonds, convertible corporate bonds, structured instruments (debt securities issued by agencies of the United States Government (such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac), corporations and other business entities whose interest and/or principal payments are indexed to certain specific foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or one or more other reference indices or obligations), asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, banker’s acceptances and other bank obligations, money market funds, and repurchase agreements. The Fund is generally unconstrained with regard to the duration of its fixed income investments.

The Fund may invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully invested position in equity securities.

Within the equity portion of the strategy, the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions, by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis, in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance. Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics.

● Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income;

● Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet;

● Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and

● Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.

Within the fixed income portion of the strategy, the Adviser uses a combination of quantitative models that seek to measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment based upon economic, market, currency and technical data, and the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions, to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets among various segments of the fixed income market. After sector allocations are made, the Adviser uses traditional due diligence, and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund utilizes several defensive tactics to reduce or eliminate its position in common stocks and underlying equity funds in order to attempt to reduce the risk of loss when the Adviser’s quantitative models and evaluation indicate that the risks of the stock market may be greater than the potential rewards. Consistent with its Principal Investment Strategies, the Fund may shift equity holdings to fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities) and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, including domestic or international stock index futures or options and option spreads on index future contracts. An option spread is a strategy where the Fund buys two different options on an index, but with different prices or expirations, in order to hedge against declines in equity market value. The use of these techniques may not protect against market declines and may limit the Fund’s participation in market gains, particularly in volatile market conditions.

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.