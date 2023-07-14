Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund has significant flexibility to invest in a broad range of equity and fixed income asset classes in the United States and other markets throughout the world, both developed and emerging. The Adviser employs a flexible asset allocation approach in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in countries other than the United States (“Non-U.S. Countries”). In managing the Fund, the Adviser will normally invest in issuers in at least three countries other than the United States. The Adviser has flexibility to allocate the Fund’s assets between equity and fixed income securities and under normal circumstances up to 90% of the fund’s net assets may be invested entirely in equity or fixed income assets based on the Adviser’s assessment of current market conditions and the relative opportunities within each asset class.
The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, preferred stock, equity investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include domestic and foreign mutual funds as well as exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may also invest in index funds and index-based investments, such as Standard & Poor’s Depositary Receipts (SPDRs). Additionally, the Fund may invest directly in, or in underlying funds investing in, futures contracts and options on futures contracts. The Fund is generally unconstrained by any particular capitalization with regard to its equity investments.
The Fund’s fixed income investments include fixed income investment companies that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. Investments in fixed income securities may also include, but are not limited to, securities of governments throughout the world (including the United States), their agencies and instrumentalities, cash and cash equivalents, income-producing securities including United States and foreign investment grade and non-investment grade corporate bonds, convertible corporate bonds, structured instruments (debt securities issued by agencies of the United States Government (such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac), corporations and other business entities whose interest and/or principal payments are indexed to certain specific foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or one or more other reference indices or obligations), asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, banker’s acceptances and other bank obligations, money market funds, and repurchase agreements. The Fund is generally unconstrained with regard to the duration of its fixed income investments.
The Fund may invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully invested position in equity securities.
Within the equity portion of the strategy, the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions, by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis, in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance. Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics.
|●
|Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income;
|●
|Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet;
|●
|Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and
|●
|Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.
Within the fixed income portion of the strategy, the Adviser uses a combination of quantitative models that seek to measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment based upon economic, market, currency and technical data, and the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions, to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets among various segments of the fixed income market. After sector allocations are made, the Adviser uses traditional due diligence, and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.
The Fund utilizes several defensive tactics to reduce or eliminate its position in common stocks and underlying equity funds in order to attempt to reduce the risk of loss when the Adviser’s quantitative models and evaluation indicate that the risks of the stock market may be greater than the potential rewards. Consistent with its Principal Investment Strategies, the Fund may shift equity holdings to fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities) and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, including domestic or international stock index futures or options and option spreads on index future contracts. An option spread is a strategy where the Fund buys two different options on an index, but with different prices or expirations, in order to hedge against declines in equity market value. The use of these techniques may not protect against market declines and may limit the Fund’s participation in market gains, particularly in volatile market conditions.
Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.
|Period
|FLFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|54.72%
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|58.15%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|76.39%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|71.96%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|51.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|64.08%
|2021
|0.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|65.60%
|2020
|0.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|71.73%
|2019
|2.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|47.26%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|0.27%
|FLFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLFGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.9 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|88.98%
|Number of Holdings
|291
|2
|10961
|46.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.7 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|83.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.02%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|29.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLFGX % Rank
|Cash
|47.60%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|2.51%
|Stocks
|43.09%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|50.94%
|Bonds
|9.25%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|90.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|74.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|64.72%
|Other
|0.01%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|66.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLFGX % Rank
|Technology
|20.41%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|22.51%
|Financial Services
|15.94%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|47.98%
|Healthcare
|15.52%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|12.74%
|Industrials
|10.15%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|34.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.76%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|41.61%
|Consumer Defense
|7.41%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|32.91%
|Energy
|6.98%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|38.00%
|Communication Services
|5.52%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|59.87%
|Basic Materials
|4.54%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|57.96%
|Utilities
|1.96%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|75.58%
|Real Estate
|1.80%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|75.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLFGX % Rank
|Non US
|22.89%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|17.12%
|US
|20.20%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|73.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLFGX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|87.16%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|3.97%
|Government
|8.87%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|84.76%
|Corporate
|2.48%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|80.38%
|Securitized
|1.42%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|62.84%
|Municipal
|0.07%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|22.96%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|74.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLFGX % Rank
|US
|7.38%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|89.35%
|Non US
|1.87%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|84.55%
|FLFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.72%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|16.91%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|67.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|36.65%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|55.26%
|FLFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|FLFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|173.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|89.00%
|FLFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLFGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.82%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|65.70%
|FLFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLFGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.63%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|98.04%
|FLFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2006
16.34
16.3%
Robert S. Meeder, Jr. is President and CEO of Meeder Investment Management and brings over 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Meeder has been President of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since 1991 and has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since 1992. In addition to his executive duties, Mr. Meeder is involved in the development of investment policy and client relationships for Meeder Investment Management, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Amisha Kaus. Ms. Kaus is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since November, 2015. Ms. Kaus brings 13 years of investment industry experience to the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. , with previous experience as an investment analyst with Allegheny Financial Group from 2007 to 2015. Ms. Kaus has been a member of the team managing the Funds since November 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2018
4.17
4.2%
Joseph Bell, CFA, CMT. Mr. Bell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Adviser since March 2018, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Bell was previously a Senior Market Strategist and a Senior Equity Analyst at Schaeffer’s Investment Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Yuntaek Pae, PhD, CFA. Dr. Pae joined Meeder Asset Management as the Director of Research in April 2021. He worked for Allianz Global Investors in South Korea as an equity analyst between 2005 and 2007. He earned a PhD degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Donald McConnell. Mr. McDonnell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since February 2022, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. McConnell was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management from 2013 – 2022.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
