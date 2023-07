Mr. Taubes, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, U.S. of Pioneer, is responsible for overseeing the U.S. and global fixed income teams. He joined Pioneer as a senior vice president in September 1998 and has been an investment professional since 1982. Mr. Taubes has served as portfolio manager of the fund since 1999. Prior to joining Pioneer, he was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and the Treasurer of Home Owners Savings Bank. Ken is a member of Bond Analysts Society of Boston.