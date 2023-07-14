David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York