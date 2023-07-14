Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.73 B
Holdings in Top 10
67.6%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.02%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FLDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|55.38%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|42.62%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|77.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|67.19%
* Annualized
|FLDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLDRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.73 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|34.49%
|Number of Holdings
|657
|4
|4919
|32.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.56 B
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|21.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.59%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|5.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLDRX % Rank
|Bonds
|119.23%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|3.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.17%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|83.33%
|Other
|0.19%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|7.12%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|98.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|98.96%
|Cash
|-20.59%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|96.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLDRX % Rank
|Government
|50.77%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|12.33%
|Corporate
|21.39%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.47%
|Securitized
|16.60%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|76.91%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.97%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|36.11%
|Derivative
|3.74%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|10.42%
|Municipal
|1.53%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|12.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLDRX % Rank
|US
|101.21%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|4.34%
|Non US
|18.02%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|18.58%
|FLDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|19.10%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|86.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|74.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|82.63%
|FLDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FLDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.02%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|58.76%
|FLDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLDRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.27%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|21.01%
|FLDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLDRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|71.94%
|FLDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2004
17.55
17.6%
Kent Burns, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. He specializes in U.S. multi-sector fixed income strategies and government-related bonds. Mr. Burns joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1994. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and decision science from University of California at San Diego, and a master's degree in economic theory from University of California at Santa Barbara. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and teaches review programs for CFA candidates. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Sonal Desai, PhD, EVP, is Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group’s Chief Investment Officer, a portfolio manager for several fixed income funds and a member of the firm's executive committee. Dr. Desai started her career in 1994 as a university academic, followed by six years at the International Monetary Fund after which she joined the private sector. She started working at Franklin Templeton in 2009. She holds a PhD(Econ) from Northwestern Univ. and a BA(Econ) from Delhi Univ.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Ms. Chou is a Portfolio Manager in the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. She is a member of the team managing multi-sector, fixed-income strategies with a focus on corporate credit, credit derivatives, and relative value trades. Ms. Chou joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2004 as a fixed-income risk analyst and moved to the portfolio management team in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Chou was a management consultant focusing on the financial services and pharmaceutical industries with the Boston Consulting Group in Hong Kong and San Francisco. She also worked in the technology department at UBS in Singapore and London and as a research engineer at a U.S. government agency. Ms. Chou holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, with concentrations in finance and strategic management. She also holds a B.S. and M. Eng. in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
