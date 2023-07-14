Home
Franklin Low Duration Total Return Fund

mutual fund
FLDRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.78 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (FLDAX) Primary Adv (FLDZX) C (FLDCX) Retirement (FLRRX) Retirement (FLDRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Low Duration Total Return Fund

FLDRX | Fund

$8.78

$2.73 B

4.27%

$0.37

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

67.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 85.02%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FLDRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Low Duration Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 15, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    17541
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kent Burns

Fund Description

FLDRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -6.3% 3.8% 66.67%
1 Yr -1.2% -11.5% 2.9% 55.38%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.1% 1.3% 42.62%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% 77.66%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 67.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -17.7% -2.5% 63.19%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 49.09%
2020 0.0% -2.8% 4.6% 91.78%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -6.3% 3.8% 63.54%
1 Yr -1.2% -11.5% 1.9% 51.04%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.1% 4.5% 42.86%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 70.51%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 63.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -17.7% -2.5% 63.01%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 48.91%
2020 0.0% -2.8% 4.6% 91.78%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FLDRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLDRX Category Low Category High FLDRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.73 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 34.49%
Number of Holdings 657 4 4919 32.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.56 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 21.01%
Weighting of Top 10 67.59% 1.7% 100.0% 5.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 35.09%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLDRX % Rank
Bonds 		119.23% 49.71% 194.71% 3.13%
Convertible Bonds 		1.17% 0.00% 27.71% 83.33%
Other 		0.19% -2.59% 10.19% 7.12%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 98.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 98.96%
Cash 		-20.59% -102.46% 39.20% 96.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLDRX % Rank
Government 		50.77% 0.00% 73.63% 12.33%
Corporate 		21.39% 0.00% 100.00% 78.47%
Securitized 		16.60% 0.00% 97.27% 76.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.97% 0.00% 44.09% 36.11%
Derivative 		3.74% 0.00% 45.97% 10.42%
Municipal 		1.53% 0.00% 17.46% 12.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLDRX % Rank
US 		101.21% 0.00% 165.96% 4.34%
Non US 		18.02% 0.00% 72.71% 18.58%

FLDRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.01% 19.98% 19.10%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.19% 86.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 74.00%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 82.63%

Sales Fees

FLDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 85.02% 2.00% 500.00% 58.76%

FLDRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLDRX Category Low Category High FLDRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.27% 0.00% 11.01% 21.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLDRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLDRX Category Low Category High FLDRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -1.27% 4.98% 71.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLDRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLDRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kent Burns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2004

17.55

17.6%

Kent Burns, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. He specializes in U.S. multi-sector fixed income strategies and government-related bonds. Mr. Burns joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1994. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and decision science from University of California at San Diego, and a master's degree in economic theory from University of California at Santa Barbara. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and teaches review programs for CFA candidates. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

David Yuen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York

Sonal Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Sonal Desai, PhD, EVP, is Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group’s Chief Investment Officer, a portfolio manager for several fixed income funds and a member of the firm's executive committee. Dr. Desai started her career in 1994 as a university academic, followed by six years at the International Monetary Fund after which she joined the private sector. She started working at Franklin Templeton in 2009. She holds a PhD(Econ) from Northwestern Univ. and a BA(Econ) from Delhi Univ.

Tina Chou

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

Ms. Chou is a Portfolio Manager in the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. She is a member of the team managing multi-sector, fixed-income strategies with a focus on corporate credit, credit derivatives, and relative value trades. Ms. Chou joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2004 as a fixed-income risk analyst and moved to the portfolio management team in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Chou was a management consultant focusing on the financial services and pharmaceutical industries with the Boston Consulting Group in Hong Kong and San Francisco. She also worked in the technology department at UBS in Singapore and London and as a research engineer at a U.S. government agency. Ms. Chou holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, with concentrations in finance and strategic management. She also holds a B.S. and M. Eng. in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

