Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.5%
1 yr return
17.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
Net Assets
$5.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.9%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FLACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|81.43%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|43.88%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|9.89%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|26.43%
|10 Yr
|8.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|33.79%
* Annualized
|FLACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.19 B
|189 K
|222 B
|25.47%
|Number of Holdings
|593
|2
|3509
|0.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.47 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|35.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.90%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|96.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLACX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.91%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|43.03%
|Cash
|0.56%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|69.99%
|Other
|0.53%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|7.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|45.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|41.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|41.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLACX % Rank
|Technology
|24.96%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|85.57%
|Healthcare
|12.66%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|50.21%
|Financial Services
|12.31%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|26.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.46%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|77.25%
|Industrials
|9.13%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|17.07%
|Communication Services
|8.73%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|68.92%
|Consumer Defense
|6.90%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|12.12%
|Energy
|4.42%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|9.73%
|Real Estate
|3.74%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|10.72%
|Basic Materials
|2.87%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|18.05%
|Utilities
|2.83%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|5.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLACX % Rank
|US
|93.38%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|58.45%
|Non US
|5.53%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|29.35%
|FLACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|11.17%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|88.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|FLACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|46.67%
|FLACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|3.64%
|FLACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.07%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|50.70%
|FLACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FLACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.83%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|81.40%
|FLACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2009
12.56
12.6%
Geoffrey D. Stein assumes his current position in April 2009. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager and director of portfolio management from 1998 to 2007, focusing on Fidelity Portfolio Advisory Service®, and as an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company, Inc. (FIIS) and Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRCo) from 1994 to 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
