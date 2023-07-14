Home
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Stock Selector All Cap Fund

mutual fund
FLACX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$64.08 -0.17 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (FDSSX) Primary Retirement (FSSKX) C (FLACX) M (FSJHX) Inst (FBRNX) A (FMAMX) Inst (FZAPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Stock Selector All Cap Fund

FLACX | Fund

$64.08

$5.19 B

0.07%

$0.05

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

Net Assets

$5.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$64.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FLACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Stock Selector All Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 23, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Geoffrey Stein

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in stocks. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Investing the fund's assets in one or more Fidelity® Central funds (Central funds), which provide exposure to different sectors of the U.S. stock market (at present, these sectors include communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities). Central funds are specialized investment vehicles designed to be used by Fidelity® funds. Through the Central funds, investing in domestic and foreign issuers, and in "growth" and/or "value" stocks.
Read More

FLACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -41.7% 64.0% 84.88%
1 Yr 17.9% -46.2% 77.9% 47.08%
3 Yr 9.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 9.59%
5 Yr 6.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 19.60%
10 Yr 6.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 25.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -85.9% 81.6% 5.02%
2021 10.3% -31.0% 26.7% 12.26%
2020 5.8% -13.0% 34.8% 74.74%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 49.31%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 2.0% 58.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -41.7% 64.0% 81.43%
1 Yr 17.9% -46.2% 77.9% 43.88%
3 Yr 9.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 9.89%
5 Yr 6.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 26.43%
10 Yr 8.9%* -16.8% 19.7% 33.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -85.9% 81.6% 5.02%
2021 10.3% -31.0% 26.7% 12.17%
2020 5.8% -13.0% 34.8% 74.74%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 49.49%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 3.1% 74.74%

NAV & Total Return History

FLACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLACX Category Low Category High FLACX % Rank
Net Assets 5.19 B 189 K 222 B 25.47%
Number of Holdings 593 2 3509 0.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.47 B -1.37 M 104 B 35.53%
Weighting of Top 10 27.90% 11.4% 116.5% 96.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.72%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.48%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.02%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.88%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 2.44%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 2.44%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 2.44%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 2.44%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 2.44%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 2.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLACX % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% 50.26% 104.50% 43.03%
Cash 		0.56% -10.83% 49.73% 69.99%
Other 		0.53% -2.66% 17.15% 7.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 45.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 41.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 41.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLACX % Rank
Technology 		24.96% 0.00% 65.70% 85.57%
Healthcare 		12.66% 0.00% 39.76% 50.21%
Financial Services 		12.31% 0.00% 43.06% 26.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.46% 0.00% 62.57% 77.25%
Industrials 		9.13% 0.00% 30.65% 17.07%
Communication Services 		8.73% 0.00% 66.40% 68.92%
Consumer Defense 		6.90% 0.00% 25.50% 12.12%
Energy 		4.42% 0.00% 41.09% 9.73%
Real Estate 		3.74% 0.00% 16.05% 10.72%
Basic Materials 		2.87% 0.00% 18.91% 18.05%
Utilities 		2.83% 0.00% 16.07% 5.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLACX % Rank
US 		93.38% 34.69% 100.00% 58.45%
Non US 		5.53% 0.00% 54.22% 29.35%

FLACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.01% 20.29% 11.17%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 29.26%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.42%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FLACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 46.67%

Trading Fees

FLACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 316.74% 3.64%

FLACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLACX Category Low Category High FLACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 41.07% 50.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLACX Category Low Category High FLACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.83% -6.13% 1.75% 81.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Geoffrey Stein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2009

12.56

12.6%

Geoffrey D. Stein assumes his current position in April 2009. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager and director of portfolio management from 1998 to 2007, focusing on Fidelity Portfolio Advisory Service®, and as an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company, Inc. (FIIS) and Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRCo) from 1994 to 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

