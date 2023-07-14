Normally investing at least 80% of assets in stocks. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Investing the fund's assets in one or more Fidelity® Central funds (Central funds), which provide exposure to different sectors of the U.S. stock market (at present, these sectors include communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities). Central funds are specialized investment vehicles designed to be used by Fidelity® funds. Through the Central funds, investing in domestic and foreign issuers, and in "growth" and/or "value" stocks.