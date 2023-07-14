Home
Franklin Colorado Tax Free Income Fund

mutual fund
FKTLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.4 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (FRCOX) Primary C (FCOIX) Adv (FCOZX) Retirement (FKTLX) A (FCOQX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$625 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.21%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FKTLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Colorado Tax Free Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    1815744
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bonelli

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities whose interest is free from federal income taxes, including the federal alternative minimum tax. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that pay interest free from the personal income taxes, if any, of Colorado. Although the Fund tries to invest all of its assets in tax-free securities, it is possible that up to 20% of the Fund's net assets may be in securities that pay interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax and, although not anticipated, in securities that pay interest subject to other federal or state income taxes.

The Fund only buys municipal securities rated, at the time of purchase, in one of the top four ratings categories by one or more U.S. nationally recognized rating services (or unrated or short-term rated securities of comparable credit quality).

The Fund also may invest up to 35% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories.

Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.

The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund’s range of allowable investments and typically invests with a long-term time horizon. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund’s portfolio for income purposes, although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal. With a focus on income, individual securities are considered for purchase or sale based on various factors and considerations, including credit profile, risk, structure, pricing, portfolio impact, duration management, restructuring, opportunistic trading and tax loss harvesting opportunities.

FKTLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKTLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 33.29%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.3% 77.03%
3 Yr -4.1%* -20.5% 51.7% 84.35%
5 Yr -1.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 81.20%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 53.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKTLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -76.8% 4.7% 76.42%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 53.37%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 20.42%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 70.17%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 49.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKTLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 33.29%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.1% 74.72%
3 Yr -4.1%* -20.5% 51.7% 84.58%
5 Yr -1.8%* -11.5% 29.3% 82.07%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 49.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKTLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -76.8% 4.7% 76.18%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 53.37%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 20.48%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 70.55%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 51.85%

NAV & Total Return History

FKTLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FKTLX Category Low Category High FKTLX % Rank
Net Assets 625 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 41.49%
Number of Holdings 200 1 14000 59.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 123 M -317 M 8.64 B 33.00%
Weighting of Top 10 19.69% 2.4% 101.7% 40.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ARAPAHOE CNTY COLO SCH DIST NO 006 LITTLETON 5.5% 5.5% 2.46%
  2. FORT COLLINS COLO ELEC UTIL ENTERPRISE REV 5% 5% 2.45%
  3. DENVER COLO CITY & CNTY SCH DIST NO 1 5% 5% 2.23%
  4. PUBLIC AUTH FOR COLO ENERGY NAT GAS PUR REV 6.5% 6.5% 2.07%
  5. REGIONAL TRANSN DIST COLO SALES TAX REV 5% 5% 1.92%
  6. COLORADO HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 5% 5% 1.79%
  7. DENVER COLO CITY & CNTY BRD WTR COMMRS WTR REV 5% 5% 1.77%
  8. REGIONAL TRANSN DIST COLO SALES TAX REV 5% 5% 1.75%
  9. PLATTE RIV PWR AUTH COLO PWR REV 5% 1.72%
  10. DENVER COLO CONVENTION CTR HOTEL AUTH REV 5% 5% 1.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FKTLX % Rank
Bonds 		100.33% 65.51% 150.86% 8.24%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 87.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 87.04%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 86.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 87.10%
Cash 		-0.33% -50.86% 33.96% 91.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKTLX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 14.99%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 86.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 98.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 86.40%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 87.33%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 86.87%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKTLX % Rank
US 		99.01% 37.86% 142.23% 23.59%
Non US 		1.32% 0.00% 62.14% 46.25%

FKTLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FKTLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.02% 6.50% 69.16%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.10% 73.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.44% 72.73%

Sales Fees

FKTLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FKTLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FKTLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.21% 0.00% 283.00% 41.29%

FKTLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FKTLX Category Low Category High FKTLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.22% 0.00% 4.45% 19.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FKTLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FKTLX Category Low Category High FKTLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.38% -0.53% 5.33% 25.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FKTLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FKTLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bonelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Mr. Bonelli is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010.

John Wiley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

John Wiley, Senior Vice President, has been a lead portfolio manager since 1993. Wiley has been an analyst or portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1989. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Conn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Conn has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc since November 2020. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.

Christopher Sperry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Sperry has been an analyst or portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1996. Sperry holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

