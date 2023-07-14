Home
Franklin New York Intermediate Tax-Free Income Fund

mutual fund
FKNRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.72 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (FKNIX) Primary C (FKNCX) Adv (FNYZX) Retirement (FKNRX) A (FKNQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin New York Intermediate Tax-Free Income Fund

FKNRX | Fund

$10.72

$765 M

2.62%

$0.28

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$765 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FKNRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin New York Intermediate Tax-Free Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    8138932
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bonelli

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities whose interest is free from federal income taxes, including the federal

alternative minimum tax, and from New York State personal income taxes. As a non-fundamental policy, the Fund also normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that pay interest free from New York City personal income taxes. Although the Fund tries to invest all of its assets in tax-free securities, it is possible that up to 20% of the Fund's total assets may be invested in securities that pay interest subject to federal or state income taxes, including interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of three to 10 years and only buys securities rated, at the time of purchase, in one of the top four ratings categories by one or more U.S. nationally recognized rating services or unrated or short-term rated securities of comparable credit quality.

The Fund may invest in insured municipal securities. Insured municipal securities are covered by insurance policies that guarantee the timely payment of principal and interest. The insurance premium costs, however, are typically reflected in a lower yield and/or higher price for the insured bond. It is important to note that insurance does not guarantee the market value of an insured security, or the Fund’s share price or distributions, and shares of the Fund are not insured.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories.

Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.

The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund’s range of allowable investments and typically uses a buy and hold strategy. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund’s portfolio for income purposes, rather than trading securities for capital gains, although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal.

Read More

FKNRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -60.4% 31.9% 43.39%
1 Yr -0.5% -45.4% 15.3% 18.37%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 41.36%
5 Yr -1.2%* -11.5% 29.2% 50.73%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 66.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -76.8% 4.7% 38.56%
2021 -0.6% -69.5% 12.4% 80.68%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 53.81%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 64.28%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 53.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -60.4% 31.9% 43.04%
1 Yr -0.5% -45.4% 15.1% 12.99%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 42.17%
5 Yr -1.2%* -11.5% 29.3% 52.69%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 62.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -76.8% 4.7% 38.62%
2021 -0.6% -69.5% 12.4% 80.68%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 53.75%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 65.23%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 54.94%

NAV & Total Return History

FKNRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FKNRX Category Low Category High FKNRX % Rank
Net Assets 765 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 35.94%
Number of Holdings 221 1 14000 54.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 163 M -317 M 8.64 B 25.33%
Weighting of Top 10 21.27% 2.4% 101.7% 35.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y DEDICATED TAX FD 0% 0% 4.62%
  2. NEW YORK N Y CITY HSG DEV CORP MULTIFAMILY MTG REV 2.1% 2.1% 2.46%
  3. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 5% 2.25%
  4. LONG IS PWR AUTH N Y ELEC SYS REV 4% 4% 2.15%
  5. LIBERTY N Y DEV CORP REV 5.25% 5.25% 2.07%
  6. SUFFOLK CNTY N Y WTR AUTH WTRWKS REV 3.25% 2.05%
  7. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH REVS NON ST SUPPORTED DEBT 5% 5% 1.77%
  8. TRIBOROUGH BRDG & TUNL AUTH NY REVS 0.38% 1.57%
  9. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 5% 5% 1.54%
  10. NASSAU CNTY N Y INTERIM FIN AUTH 5% 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FKNRX % Rank
Bonds 		98.08% 65.51% 150.86% 61.29%
Cash 		1.92% -50.86% 33.96% 37.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 56.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 55.03%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 55.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 55.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKNRX % Rank
Municipal 		98.08% 44.39% 100.00% 58.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.92% 0.00% 33.95% 39.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 55.03%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 56.01%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 63.74%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 58.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKNRX % Rank
US 		97.84% 37.86% 142.23% 35.91%
Non US 		0.24% 0.00% 62.14% 66.41%

FKNRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FKNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.02% 6.50% 71.87%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.10% 72.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.44% 67.39%

Sales Fees

FKNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FKNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FKNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.90% 0.00% 283.00% 55.01%

FKNRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FKNRX Category Low Category High FKNRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.62% 0.00% 4.45% 51.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FKNRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FKNRX Category Low Category High FKNRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.17% -0.53% 5.33% 37.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FKNRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FKNRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bonelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Bonelli is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010.

John Wiley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

John Wiley, Senior Vice President, has been a lead portfolio manager since 1993. Wiley has been an analyst or portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1989. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Conn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Conn has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc since November 2020. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.

Christopher Sperry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Sperry has been an analyst or portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1996. Sperry holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

