Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. government securities. The Fund presently invests substantially all of its assets in Government National Mortgage Association obligations (Ginnie Maes). Ginnie Maes represent an ownership interest in mortgage loans pooled together for sale to investors to finance purchases of homes. The mortgage loans may have either fixed or adjustable interest rates. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, Ginnie Maes provide investors with monthly payments of interest and principal as well as any unscheduled prepayments on the underlying mortgage loans.

Ginnie Maes carry a guarantee as to the timely repayment of principal and interest that is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The full faith and credit guarantee does not apply to the market prices and yields of the Ginnie Maes or to the net asset value or performance of the Fund, which will vary with changes in interest rates and other market conditions.