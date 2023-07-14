Home
Vitals

YTD Return

35.3%

1 yr return

25.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

Net Assets

$19.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$125.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.77%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FKDNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin DynaTech Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 1968
  • Shares Outstanding
    78618587
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rupert Johnson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks investments primarily in equity securities of companies that the investment manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.

In pursuing these objectives, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies

both inside and outside of the United States. Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of sectors, it expects to have significant positions in particular sectors including, for example, technology and health care.

The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long-term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry to target leaders and emerging leaders.

FKDNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.3% -41.7% 64.0% 17.58%
1 Yr 25.2% -46.2% 77.9% 14.30%
3 Yr 4.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 26.03%
5 Yr 10.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 8.06%
10 Yr 12.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 4.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.3% -85.9% 81.6% 78.85%
2021 5.4% -31.0% 26.7% 40.15%
2020 16.4% -13.0% 34.8% 6.25%
2019 7.9% -6.0% 10.6% 6.01%
2018 0.0% -15.9% 2.0% 4.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.3% -41.7% 64.0% 16.35%
1 Yr 25.2% -46.2% 77.9% 12.57%
3 Yr 4.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 26.02%
5 Yr 10.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 10.31%
10 Yr 14.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 4.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.3% -85.9% 81.6% 78.85%
2021 5.4% -31.0% 26.7% 40.15%
2020 16.4% -13.0% 34.8% 6.25%
2019 7.9% -6.0% 10.6% 6.01%
2018 0.0% -15.9% 3.1% 15.06%

NAV & Total Return History

FKDNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FKDNX Category Low Category High FKDNX % Rank
Net Assets 19.4 B 189 K 222 B 8.30%
Number of Holdings 116 2 3509 19.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.03 B -1.37 M 104 B 13.52%
Weighting of Top 10 34.82% 11.4% 116.5% 87.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 6.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.50%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 3.67%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.39%
  5. Tesla Inc 3.13%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.02%
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.74%
  8. ServiceNow Inc 2.61%
  9. Danaher Corp 2.49%
  10. Sea Ltd ADR 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FKDNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 50.26% 104.50% 54.49%
Cash 		1.74% -10.83% 49.73% 42.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 19.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 25.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 14.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 13.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKDNX % Rank
Technology 		48.46% 0.00% 65.70% 4.86%
Healthcare 		19.94% 0.00% 39.76% 8.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.43% 0.00% 62.57% 77.74%
Financial Services 		7.63% 0.00% 43.06% 64.39%
Communication Services 		5.19% 0.00% 66.40% 87.22%
Industrials 		2.89% 0.00% 30.65% 83.51%
Basic Materials 		1.41% 0.00% 18.91% 43.12%
Utilities 		1.25% 0.00% 16.07% 15.00%
Real Estate 		1.22% 0.00% 16.05% 47.24%
Energy 		0.58% 0.00% 41.09% 48.56%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 88.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKDNX % Rank
US 		89.68% 34.69% 100.00% 77.00%
Non US 		8.58% 0.00% 54.22% 15.42%

FKDNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FKDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 20.29% 64.90%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.50% 15.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.42%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 67.36%

Sales Fees

FKDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.25% 8.50% 45.83%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FKDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FKDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.77% 0.00% 316.74% 22.76%

FKDNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FKDNX Category Low Category High FKDNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 25.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FKDNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FKDNX Category Low Category High FKDNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -6.13% 1.75% 67.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FKDNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FKDNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rupert Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 1968

54.45

54.5%

Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. is Vice Chairman, Member - Office of the Chairman and Director of Franklin Resources, Inc. He serves as an officer, director and trustee of some of the subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. and of 47 of the investment companies in Franklin Templeton Investments. He is also Chairman and Director of Franklin Templeton funds. Mr. Johnson joined Franklin in 1965 after serving as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Johnson is a graduate of Washington and Lee University. He is a member on the board of United Religions Initiative and the BASIC Fund. He has served as a member of the executive committee as well as the Board of Governors of The Investment Company Institute. He also served on the board of the San Francisco Zoological Society and has been active with the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco. He is a former trustee of both Santa Clara University and Washington and Lee University.

Matthew Moberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Moberg is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He provides research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1998. Moberg holds the Certified Public Accountant designation. Mr. Moberg earned his B.A. in history from Washington and Lee University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

