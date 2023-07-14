Sara Araghi is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Equity Group. She specializes in the equity research and analysis of the media, cable and softline/specialty retail industries while serving as Consumer Sector team leader. Ms. Araghi is also a portfolio manager on the Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund and FTIF Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund. Ms. Araghi earned her B.S. in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.