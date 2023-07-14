Home
Trending ETFs

Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
FKACX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.84 +0.06 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FRAAX) Primary A (FGRAX) C (FKACX) Retirement (FKARX) Retirement (FOPPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund

FKACX | Fund

$32.84

$4.22 B

0.00%

1.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.7%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$4.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.54%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FKACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 23, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    4786744
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Grant Bowers

FKACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -41.7% 64.0% 52.01%
1 Yr 11.6% -46.2% 77.9% 69.84%
3 Yr -4.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 73.03%
5 Yr -1.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 72.80%
10 Yr 3.5%* -16.8% 19.6% 52.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.3% -85.9% 81.6% 82.53%
2021 2.2% -31.0% 26.7% 62.21%
2020 10.2% -13.0% 34.8% 24.65%
2019 4.6% -6.0% 10.6% 77.24%
2018 -3.2% -15.9% 2.0% 73.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -41.7% 64.0% 49.88%
1 Yr 11.6% -46.2% 77.9% 65.74%
3 Yr -4.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 72.68%
5 Yr -1.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 77.51%
10 Yr 5.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 63.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.3% -85.9% 81.6% 82.53%
2021 2.2% -31.0% 26.7% 62.21%
2020 10.2% -13.0% 34.8% 24.65%
2019 4.6% -6.0% 10.6% 77.24%
2018 -3.2% -15.9% 3.1% 81.89%

NAV & Total Return History

FKACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FKACX Category Low Category High FKACX % Rank
Net Assets 4.22 B 189 K 222 B 29.66%
Number of Holdings 98 2 3509 26.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.78 B -1.37 M 104 B 34.46%
Weighting of Top 10 39.65% 11.4% 116.5% 80.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 7.38%
  2. Apple Inc 5.58%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.97%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.83%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.28%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.97%
  7. SBA Communications Corp 2.96%
  8. ServiceNow Inc 2.76%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.61%
  10. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FKACX % Rank
Stocks 		95.30% 50.26% 104.50% 87.39%
Other 		3.29% -2.66% 17.15% 2.39%
Cash 		1.40% -10.83% 49.73% 47.57%
Bonds 		0.01% -1.84% 25.77% 3.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 78.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 78.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKACX % Rank
Technology 		36.38% 0.00% 65.70% 47.82%
Healthcare 		16.62% 0.00% 39.76% 18.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.93% 0.00% 62.57% 49.30%
Financial Services 		11.50% 0.00% 43.06% 30.26%
Communication Services 		5.59% 0.00% 66.40% 85.90%
Industrials 		5.38% 0.00% 30.65% 60.10%
Real Estate 		4.82% 0.00% 16.05% 5.85%
Consumer Defense 		2.09% 0.00% 25.50% 70.49%
Basic Materials 		1.14% 0.00% 18.91% 51.69%
Utilities 		0.56% 0.00% 16.07% 20.45%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 91.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKACX % Rank
US 		91.48% 34.69% 100.00% 68.84%
Non US 		3.82% 0.00% 54.22% 43.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKACX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 77.49%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 77.41%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.19%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 77.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 12.45% 77.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKACX % Rank
US 		0.01% -1.84% 21.29% 3.71%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 76.59%

FKACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FKACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.01% 20.29% 13.43%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.50% 30.99%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.87%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 78.24%

Sales Fees

FKACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 83.70%

Trading Fees

FKACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FKACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.54% 0.00% 316.74% 20.34%

FKACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FKACX Category Low Category High FKACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 81.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FKACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FKACX Category Low Category High FKACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.26% -6.13% 1.75% 93.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FKACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FKACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Grant Bowers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Grant Bowers is a vice president and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. Mr. Bowers joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1993 as a fixed income analyst and in 1998 joined the Franklin Equity Group as an analyst. His previous research coverage has included the telecom, media, publishing, transportation and business services industries. Mr. Bowers studied economics at the University of California at Davis. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he served in the United States Army.

Sara Araghi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Sara Araghi is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Equity Group. She specializes in the equity research and analysis of the media, cable and softline/specialty retail industries while serving as Consumer Sector team leader. Ms. Araghi is also a portfolio manager on the Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund and FTIF Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund. Ms. Araghi earned her B.S. in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

