Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$606 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

FIZRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in mid-size companies that the Manager believes offer attractive valuation and quality characteristics. The Fund invests primarily in US companies but may also invest in foreign companies that are listed in the US. Companies with attractive valuations are those that have a lower valuation than the company’s historical average valuation and a lower valuation than the company’s competitors. Companies with quality characteristics will make shareholder friendly use of its cash flow, which would include, but is not limited to: dividend payments or increases, share repurchases, and repayment of debt. The Fund also may invest in active or passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to such securities and up to 20% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may continue to hold stocks of companies that grow into larger companies and may also invest opportunistically in larger companies.

The Fund uses a “bottom-up” approach to selecting investments. The Fund uses fundamental research to search for companies that have one or more of the following: a strong balance sheet; experienced management; and stocks that are attractively priced. The Fund attempts to stay broadly diversified, but it may emphasize certain industry sectors based upon economic and market conditions.

The Fund may sell a stock if it becomes fully valued, its fundamentals have deteriorated, or alternative investments become more attractive. The Fund may also sell a stock if it grows into a large, well-established company, although it may also continue to hold such a stock irrespective of its size.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

FIZRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIZRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIZRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIZRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIZRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIZRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIZRX Category Low Category High FIZRX % Rank
Net Assets 606 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 99 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 109 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.58% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WESCO International Inc 2.47%
  2. DR Horton Inc 2.01%
  3. Quanta Services Inc 1.97%
  4. Flex Ltd 1.88%
  5. KBR Inc 1.87%
  6. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The 1.86%
  7. Synopsys Inc 1.78%
  8. Reinsurance Group of America Inc 1.61%
  9. ON Semiconductor Corp 1.61%
  10. Parker-Hannifin Corp 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIZRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.34% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.72% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIZRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIZRX % Rank
US 		99.34% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FIZRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIZRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.74% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FIZRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FIZRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIZRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FIZRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIZRX Category Low Category High FIZRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIZRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIZRX Category Low Category High FIZRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIZRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FIZRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

