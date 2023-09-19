Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 09/19/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$606 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 1.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/19/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in mid-size companies that the Manager believes offer attractive valuation and quality characteristics. The Fund invests primarily in US companies but may also invest in foreign companies that are listed in the US. Companies with attractive valuations are those that have a lower valuation than the company’s historical average valuation and a lower valuation than the company’s competitors. Companies with quality characteristics will make shareholder friendly use of its cash flow, which would include, but is not limited to: dividend payments or increases, share repurchases, and repayment of debt. The Fund also may invest in active or passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to such securities and up to 20% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may continue to hold stocks of companies that grow into larger companies and may also invest opportunistically in larger companies.
The Fund uses a “bottom-up” approach to selecting investments. The Fund uses fundamental research to search for companies that have one or more of the following: a strong balance sheet; experienced management; and stocks that are attractively priced. The Fund attempts to stay broadly diversified, but it may emphasize certain industry sectors based upon economic and market conditions.
The Fund may sell a stock if it becomes fully valued, its fundamentals have deteriorated, or alternative investments become more attractive. The Fund may also sell a stock if it grows into a large, well-established company, although it may also continue to hold such a stock irrespective of its size.
The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|FIZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FIZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|FIZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FIZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FIZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIZRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|606 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|99
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|109 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.58%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIZRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.34%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.72%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIZRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIZRX % Rank
|US
|99.34%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FIZRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FIZRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FIZRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIZRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FIZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIZRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FIZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|FIZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIZRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FIZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
