Normally investing primarily in income producing securities of all types. Allocating the fund's assets among equity and debt securities, including common and preferred stock, investment-grade debt securities, lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), floating rate securities, and convertible securities. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Analyzing a security's structural features and current pricing, its issuer's potential for success, and the credit, currency, and economic risks of the security and its issuer to select investments. Adjusting allocation among asset classes to take advantage of short-term market opportunities and strategic, longer-term opportunities.