The Fund invests primarily in mid-size companies that the Manager believes offer attractive valuation and quality characteristics. Companies with attractive valuations are those that have a lower valuation than the company’s historical average valuation and a lower valuation than the company’s competitors. Companies with quality characteristics will make shareholder friendly use of its cash flow, which would include, but is not limited to: dividend payments or increases, share repurchases, and repayment of debt. The Fund also may invest in active or passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to such securities and up to 20% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may continue to hold stocks of companies that grow into larger companies and may also invest opportunistically in larger companies.
The Fund uses a “bottom-up” approach to selecting investments. The Fund uses fundamental research to search for companies that have one or more of the following: a strong balance sheet; experienced management; and stocks that are attractively priced. The Fund attempts to stay broadly diversified, but it may emphasize certain industry sectors based upon economic and market conditions.
The Fund may sell a stock if it becomes fully valued, its fundamentals have deteriorated, or alternative investments become more attractive. The Fund may also sell a stock if it grows into a large, well-established company, although it may also continue to hold such a stock irrespective of its size.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Fund Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|FIVVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|77.43%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|78.48%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|36.02%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|93.89%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|77.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIVVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|71.54%
|2021
|12.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|26.20%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|55.31%
|2019
|-1.9%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|99.44%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|69.25%
|FIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIVVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|630 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|57.07%
|Number of Holdings
|100
|9
|2354
|43.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|118 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|60.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.35%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|64.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIVVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.23%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|30.97%
|Cash
|0.77%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|69.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|84.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|85.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|84.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|84.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIVVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.73%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|31.76%
|Industrials
|17.27%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|35.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.18%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|36.48%
|Technology
|10.88%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|26.25%
|Real Estate
|8.08%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|46.98%
|Energy
|7.95%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|35.70%
|Utilities
|7.04%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|39.37%
|Healthcare
|6.37%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|83.20%
|Basic Materials
|4.98%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|57.22%
|Consumer Defense
|4.40%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|74.02%
|Communication Services
|1.11%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|81.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIVVX % Rank
|US
|98.15%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|18.90%
|Non US
|1.08%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|81.10%
|FIVVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|63.54%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|67.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|FIVVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FIVVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIVVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|4.05%
|FIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIVVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.59%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|89.56%
|FIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIVVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.75%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|7.92%
|FIVVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.435
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2015
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Michael Foley is a senior portfolio manager for the US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in July 2019. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in February 2015 as a senior equity analyst for the US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team. Foley is responsible for the analysis, purchase, and sale recommendations of financial services and real estate investment trust (REIT) securities for the firm's US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Foley was an associate at Patriot Financial Partners, a private equity firm, from August 2011 to February 2015, focusing on the analysis of companies in the financial services sector. He started his career with Janney Montgomery Scott where he worked as an investment banking analyst within the financial institutions group from August 2009 to August 2011. Foley earned a bachelor's degree in economics with dual concentrations in finance and accounting from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Foley is on the board of directors of the McNamee Scholars Program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Christopher S. Beck leads Delaware Management Company's US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team. He is also a member of the Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Global Management Committee. Prior to joining MIM in 1997 as a vice president and senior portfolio manager, he was vice president at Pitcairn Trust from 1995 to 1997, where he managed small-capitalization stocks and analyzed equity sectors. Before that he was chief investment officer of the University of Delaware from 1992 to 1995 and held management positions during his seven years at Cypress Capital Management and four years at Wilmington Trust. Beck earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Delaware and an MBA from Lehigh University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and past president of the Wilmington Society of Securities Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Kent P. Madden is a senior portfolio manager for the US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in July 2012. He joined the team in December 2004 as an equity analyst and was promoted to senior equity analyst in October 2010. He is responsible for the analysis, purchase, and sale recommendations of consumer services, consumer cyclicals, consumer staples, healthcare, and transportation stocks for the firm's US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity portfolios. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) he was an equity analyst at Gartmore Global Investments, where he specialized in technology and telecommunications. He has also worked as an equity analyst for Federated Investors, where he gained experience covering small-capitalization consumer stocks, and Lehman Brothers as a corporate finance analyst. Madden holds a bachelor's degree in economics from DePauw University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Kelley McKee Carabasi is a senior portfolio manager for the US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team. She assumed portfolio management responsibilities in July 2012. She joined the team in July 2005 as an equity analyst. She is responsible for the analysis, purchase, and sale recommendations of basic industry, capital spending, and utilities securities for the firm's US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity portfolios. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) she participated in Lincoln Financial Group's rotational Professional Development Program for three years. Carabasi earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Steven G. Catricks is a senior portfolio manager for the US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in July 2012. He joined the team in October 2010 as a senior equity analyst. He is responsible for the analysis, purchase, and sale recommendations of technology and business services securities for the firm's US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity team, he was a portfolio manager for the firm's Strategic Small-Cap Value team, focusing on the technology, healthcare, and telecommunication services sectors. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 2001 as an equity analyst, performing research and analysis for the firm's Emerging Growth Equity team. Previously, Catricks was an equity analyst at BlackRock Financial from 1999 to 2001, where he specialized in small-capitalization growth stocks. He also worked as a systems engineer at Dow Jones/Factiva, and as a senior systems engineer at GE Aerospace/Lockheed Martin. He started his career as a systems engineer at the Naval Air Development Center, where he spent 15 years. Catricks holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University and a master's degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and has nearly 20 years of experience in the technology industry. Catricks is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
