Trending ETFs

FIVRX (Mutual Fund)

FIVRX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.02%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FIVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle U.S. Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew McLennan

Fund Description

To achieve its objective of long-term capital growth, the U.S. Value Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic equity (e.g., common stocks) and debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds) and may invest to a lesser extent in securities of non-U.S. issuers (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). In particular, the Fund seeks companies exhibiting financial strength and stability, strong management and fundamental value. Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include fixed income securities without regard to credit rating or time to maturity and short-term debt instruments. The Fund may also invest in gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The investment philosophy and strategy of the U.S. Value Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.

The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the

Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related instruments (primarily gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures contracts).

For more information about the U.S. Value Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.

Read More

FIVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -3.2% 29.3% 41.48%
1 Yr 9.2% -12.9% 32.0% 21.54%
3 Yr 5.8%* -6.4% 12.7% 10.34%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.9% 20.61%
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% 44.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -37.4% -8.2% 11.18%
2021 4.1% -5.0% 12.0% 47.83%
2020 1.5% -5.7% 7.8% 67.14%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% -0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -14.6% 29.3% 41.16%
1 Yr 9.2% -12.9% 57.6% 21.73%
3 Yr 5.8%* -6.4% 22.1% 10.07%
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 16.4% 20.13%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% 41.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -37.4% -8.2% 11.51%
2021 4.1% -5.0% 12.0% 47.83%
2020 1.5% -5.7% 7.8% 67.14%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIVRX Category Low Category High FIVRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.23 B 963 K 126 B 45.51%
Number of Holdings 71 4 7731 31.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 493 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 57.69%
Weighting of Top 10 38.23% 13.3% 100.0% 69.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  2. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  3. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  4. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  5. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  6. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  7. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  8. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  9. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%
  10. Gold Commodity In Ounces 15.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIVRX % Rank
Stocks 		80.18% 0.19% 99.72% 22.44%
Other 		11.05% -2.61% 17.60% 4.81%
Cash 		8.49% -7.71% 88.33% 10.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.23% 0.00% 26.97% 37.50%
Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 91.12% 97.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 91.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIVRX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.09% 0.28% 52.80% 11.86%
Technology 		16.36% 1.07% 52.93% 75.96%
Communication Services 		11.76% 0.00% 26.62% 3.21%
Energy 		11.42% 0.00% 29.22% 2.56%
Industrials 		10.98% 1.16% 32.55% 42.63%
Healthcare 		10.42% 0.00% 36.30% 86.86%
Consumer Defense 		7.48% 0.00% 27.24% 16.99%
Basic Materials 		7.22% 0.00% 15.48% 5.45%
Real Estate 		4.42% 0.00% 33.86% 45.19%
Utilities 		0.86% 0.00% 31.67% 91.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 16.01% 98.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIVRX % Rank
US 		76.16% 0.19% 96.85% 5.45%
Non US 		4.02% 0.00% 35.45% 87.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIVRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.80% 0.00% 100.00% 1.92%
Corporate 		3.20% 0.00% 100.00% 95.51%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 66.99%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 87.18%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 71.79%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.71% 93.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIVRX % Rank
US 		0.05% 0.00% 91.12% 96.79%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 91.35%

FIVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 3.35% 19.67%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 88.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 14.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FIVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.02% 4.00% 398.00% 1.72%

FIVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIVRX Category Low Category High FIVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.60% 0.00% 7.05% 56.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIVRX Category Low Category High FIVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -1.12% 5.55% 83.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew McLennan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2009

13.41

13.4%

Matt is head of the Global Value team and a portfolio manager of the Global Value, International Value and Gold strategies with Abhay Deshpande and Kimball Brooker. Matt joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC in September 2008. Most recently, Matt worked for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) in London where he served as co-portfolio manager of Global Equity Partners, a group he founded in 2003 that ran a focused global equity portfolio for offshore private wealth clients. The portfolio used a value-driven approach with an absolute return focus that emphasized low turnover and resilience in distressed environments.Matt started his career with Queensland Investment Corporation (Australia) in 1991, where he eventually managed over one billion dollars in international equity portfolios. In 1994, he joined Goldman Sachs in Sydney before moving to New York to GSAM’s U.S. Value team as a small cap research analyst. In 1997, he was appointed portfolio manager, and at the end of 1998, senior portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager, of the U.S. Small Cap Value and U.S. Mid Cap Value strategies. In 2001, Matt co-founded and was named Equity Chief Investment Officer of the Investment Strategy Group for Goldman’s private wealth management business and in 2002 was named a managing director of the firm. Born in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, Matt grew up in Queensland, Australia and received his Bachelor of Commerce with first-class honors from the University of Queensland. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the Leadership Council of the Harvard School of Public Health, he serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Foundation of the University of Queensland in America and on the Global Advisory Board of Advance, the leading network of expatriate Australian professionals. He also serves on the Trinity School Board of Trustees where he is as a member of the Investment and Education Committees. Matt holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Kimball Brooker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Kimball is Deputy Head of the Global Value team and a portfolio manager for the First Eagle Global Value and International Value strategies with Matt McLennan and Abhay Deshpande. He joined First Eagle’s Global Value team in 2009 as a senior research analyst covering banks, commercial services, financial services and holding companies. Kimball began his career in 1992 as a financial analyst at Lazard Frères & Co. From there, he joined J.P. Morgan as an associate in the Investment Banking Department’s billion-dollar Corsair private equity funds. In 1998, Kimball returned to J.P. Morgan after finishing his M.B.A. He was named Chief Investment Officer of the Corsair Funds and managing director in 2005. In 2006, Corsair successfully completed a spin-off from J.P. Morgan with nearly $3 billion under management. Kimball received his B.A. from Yale University and his MBA from Harvard University.

Matthew Lamphier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2014

8.25

8.3%

Mr. Lamphier joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC in May 2007 and is also a member of the First Eagle Global Value analyst team. Prior to that, Mr. Lamphier worked as a research analyst at various financial institutions, most recently, Trilogy Global Advisors.

Mark Wright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mark Wright joined the First Eagle in July 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Wright was a Senior Analyst for Investment Banking at Dresner Capital Resources and, subsequently, spent 11 years at Morningstar as a Senior Analyst, Finance Consultant and Director of Tools & Portfolio Content.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

