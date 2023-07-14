The Fund invests primarily in mid-size companies that the Manager believes offer attractive valuation and quality characteristics. Companies with attractive valuations are those that have a lower valuation than the company’s historical average valuation and a lower valuation than the company’s competitors. Companies with quality characteristics will make shareholder friendly use of its cash flow, which would include, but is not limited to: dividend payments or increases, share repurchases, and repayment of debt. The Fund also may invest in active or passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to such securities and up to 20% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may continue to hold stocks of companies that grow into larger companies and may also invest opportunistically in larger companies.

The Fund uses a “bottom-up” approach to selecting investments. The Fund uses fundamental research to search for companies that have one or more of the following: a strong balance sheet; experienced management; and stocks that are attractively priced. The Fund attempts to stay broadly diversified, but it may emphasize certain industry sectors based upon economic and market conditions.

The Fund may sell a stock if it becomes fully valued, its fundamentals have deteriorated, or alternative investments become more attractive. The Fund may also sell a stock if it grows into a large, well-established company, although it may also continue to hold such a stock irrespective of its size.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Fund Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.