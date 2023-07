The Fund normally invests its assets primarily in common stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (“Index”). The Index is a broad-based market index that measures the performance of the broad domestic economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries. Under normal circumstances, the Manager will also use enhanced management techniques as further described in the Prospectus in an attempt to improve the performance of its portfolio relative to the Index to compensate for Fund expenses and tracking error. The Manager’s principal enhanced technique will be to over or underweight positions in securities within the Index based upon the Manager’s quantitative analysis of the securities. The Fund may invest in derivative contracts (such as, for example, futures contracts), to implement its investment strategies. The Fund may use derivative contracts to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s), to realize gains from trading a derivative contract or to hedge against potential losses. There can be no assurances that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. The Fund will invest its net assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in Index investments. The Fund will notify shareholders of any changes in its investment policies that would enable the Fund to normally invest less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Index investments. The Fund’s Manager has received an exemptive order from the SEC to permit the Trust and the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) to appoint and replace subadvisers for the Fund and to enter into and amend the Fund’s subadvisory agreements without further shareholder approval.