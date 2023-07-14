Home
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Global Credit Fund

mutual fund
FIQYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.32 -0.01 -0.14%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FGBIX) Primary M (FGBWX) Other (FGBFX) C (FGBYX) A (FGBZX) Inst (FIQYX)
Fidelity® Global Credit Fund

FIQYX | Fund

$7.32

$109 M

3.88%

$0.28

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.7%

1 yr return

-9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$109 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Fidelity® Global Credit Fund

FIQYX | Fund

$7.32

$109 M

3.88%

$0.28

0.78%

FIQYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Global Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Foggin

Fund Description

Investing in securities issued throughout the world, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in debt securities of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities. Normally investing primarily in investment-grade debt securities. Allocating investments across different market sectors, countries, and regions, including the United States. Investing up to 20% of assets in lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Hedging the fund's foreign currency exposures utilizing forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Investing in contingent convertible securities. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
FIQYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -15.2% -2.4% 91.54%
1 Yr -9.0% -10.4% -2.5% 51.91%
3 Yr -9.6%* -1.2% 4.2% 7.63%
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% 2.06%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -9.4% -0.6% 11.29%
2021 -1.5% -1.3% 7.0% 34.51%
2020 1.5% 0.5% 200.9% 5.50%
2019 2.5% -15.5% 3.1% N/A
2018 N/A -0.6% 30.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -15.2% -2.4% 91.54%
1 Yr -9.0% -12.6% -2.5% 45.04%
3 Yr -9.6%* -1.6% 4.2% 6.78%
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% 2.06%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -9.4% -0.6% 11.29%
2021 -1.5% -1.3% 7.0% 34.51%
2020 1.5% 0.5% 200.9% 5.50%
2019 2.5% -15.5% 3.3% N/A
2018 N/A 0.1% 30.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIQYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIQYX Category Low Category High FIQYX % Rank
Net Assets 109 M 21.8 M 93.5 B 77.86%
Number of Holdings 206 5 7040 84.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.3 M -839 M 6.06 B 59.85%
Weighting of Top 10 16.31% 6.1% 100.0% 60.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nykredit Realkredit A/S 4% 5.42%
  2. Barclays Bank plc 7.62% 4.68%
  3. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0% 4.44%
  4. Aviva Plc 6.12% 3.82%
  5. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0% 3.19%
  6. Reynolds American Inc. 4.45% 2.92%
  7. Imperial Brands Finance Plc 3.5% 2.61%
  8. John Lewis plc 6.12% 2.51%
  9. Bayer AG 2.375% 2.22%
  10. Volkswagen International Finance N.V. 2.7% 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQYX % Rank
Bonds 		75.72% 36.86% 100.73% 81.82%
Convertible Bonds 		13.86% 0.00% 14.16% 5.30%
Cash 		10.42% -2.75% 67.17% 32.58%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 87.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 83.33%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 74.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQYX % Rank
Corporate 		55.88% 0.00% 70.79% 18.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		41.82% 0.00% 51.02% 6.82%
Government 		2.23% 1.71% 97.31% 98.48%
Securitized 		0.07% 0.00% 29.11% 90.15%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 50.79% 67.42%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.10% 87.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQYX % Rank
Non US 		59.14% 26.05% 98.85% 49.24%
US 		16.58% -11.86% 53.57% 57.58%

FIQYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.02% 1.81% 62.50%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 0.83% 81.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FIQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 2.00% 402.00% 52.25%

FIQYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIQYX Category Low Category High FIQYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.88% 0.00% 2.20% 10.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIQYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIQYX Category Low Category High FIQYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.96% -0.30% 3.10% 9.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIQYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FIQYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Foggin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2014

8.04

8.0%

Michael Foggin is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), an investment organization within Fidelity Investments’ asset management division that is dedicated to serving the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments and financial advisors. In this role, he manages the Global and International Credit Portfolios as part of the Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Fidelity in July 2012, Mr. Foggin was a Fixed Income portfolio manager at Schroders from 2006 to 2012. Previously he worked

Matthew Bartlett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2017

5.0

5.0%

Matt Bartlett is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Bartlett is a member of the bond division's Credit/Liability Driven Investments Team. Additionally, he manages Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity Series Corporate Bond Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Corporate Bond, Global Credit, and Short Duration High Income Funds. Mr. Bartlett earned his bachelor of business administration degree in finance from James Madison University and his master of business administration degree in finance from Loyola University.

Andrew Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2017

5.0

5.0%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Mr. Lewis has worked as a managing director of research in the UK, research analyst, and a portfolio manager.

Lisa Easterbrook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Lisa Easterbrook is co-manager of the fund, which she has managed since October 2021. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2011, Ms. Easterbrook has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

