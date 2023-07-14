Investing in securities issued throughout the world, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in debt securities of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities. Normally investing primarily in investment-grade debt securities. Allocating investments across different market sectors, countries, and regions, including the United States. Investing up to 20% of assets in lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Hedging the fund's foreign currency exposures utilizing forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Investing in contingent convertible securities. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.