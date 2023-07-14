Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.7%
1 yr return
-9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$109 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.3%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FIQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.7%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|91.54%
|1 Yr
|-9.0%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|51.91%
|3 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|7.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|2.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FIQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.4%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|11.29%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|34.51%
|2020
|1.5%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|5.50%
|2019
|2.5%
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|N/A
|Period
|FIQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.7%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|91.54%
|1 Yr
|-9.0%
|-12.6%
|-2.5%
|45.04%
|3 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-1.6%
|4.2%
|6.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|2.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FIQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.4%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|11.29%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|34.51%
|2020
|1.5%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|5.50%
|2019
|2.5%
|-15.5%
|3.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.1%
|30.6%
|N/A
|FIQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|109 M
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|77.86%
|Number of Holdings
|206
|5
|7040
|84.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.3 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|59.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.31%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|60.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQYX % Rank
|Bonds
|75.72%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|81.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|13.86%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|5.30%
|Cash
|10.42%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|32.58%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|87.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|83.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|74.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQYX % Rank
|Corporate
|55.88%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|18.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|41.82%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|6.82%
|Government
|2.23%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|98.48%
|Securitized
|0.07%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|90.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|67.42%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|87.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQYX % Rank
|Non US
|59.14%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|49.24%
|US
|16.58%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|57.58%
|FIQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|62.50%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|81.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|FIQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FIQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|52.25%
|FIQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.88%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|10.61%
|FIQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FIQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.96%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|9.16%
|FIQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2014
8.04
8.0%
Michael Foggin is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), an investment organization within Fidelity Investments’ asset management division that is dedicated to serving the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments and financial advisors. In this role, he manages the Global and International Credit Portfolios as part of the Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Fidelity in July 2012, Mr. Foggin was a Fixed Income portfolio manager at Schroders from 2006 to 2012. Previously he worked
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2017
5.0
5.0%
Matt Bartlett is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Bartlett is a member of the bond division's Credit/Liability Driven Investments Team. Additionally, he manages Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity Series Corporate Bond Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Corporate Bond, Global Credit, and Short Duration High Income Funds. Mr. Bartlett earned his bachelor of business administration degree in finance from James Madison University and his master of business administration degree in finance from Loyola University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2017
5.0
5.0%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Mr. Lewis has worked as a managing director of research in the UK, research analyst, and a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Lisa Easterbrook is co-manager of the fund, which she has managed since October 2021. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2011, Ms. Easterbrook has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...