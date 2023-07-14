Allocating the fund's assets between two main asset classes: the stock class (equity securities of all types, including funds that invest in such securities), and the bond and short-term/money market class (fixed-income securities of all types and maturities, including lower-quality debt securities which are sometimes referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds, and funds that invest in such securities). Maintaining a neutral mix over time of 85% of assets in stocks and 15% of assets in bonds and short-term and money market instruments. Adjusting allocation between asset classes gradually within the following ranges: stock class (60%-100%) and bond and short-term/money market class (0%-40%). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in Fidelity's Central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.