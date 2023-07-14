Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity Asset Manager® 85% Fund

mutual fund
FIQCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.35 -0.05 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
No Load (FAMRX) Primary Inst (FEYIX) M (FEYTX) A (FEYAX) C (FEYCX) Inst (FIQCX)
FIQCX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Asset Manager® 85% Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.35 -0.05 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
No Load (FAMRX) Primary Inst (FEYIX) M (FEYTX) A (FEYAX) C (FEYCX) Inst (FIQCX)
FIQCX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Asset Manager® 85% Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.35 -0.05 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
No Load (FAMRX) Primary Inst (FEYIX) M (FEYTX) A (FEYAX) C (FEYCX) Inst (FIQCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Asset Manager® 85% Fund

FIQCX | Fund

$23.35

$3.61 B

1.73%

$0.40

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Asset Manager® 85% Fund

FIQCX | Fund

$23.35

$3.61 B

1.73%

$0.40

0.60%

FIQCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Asset Manager® 85% Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Geoffrey Stein

Fund Description

Allocating the fund's assets between two main asset classes: the stock class (equity securities of all types, including funds that invest in such securities), and the bond and short-term/money market class (fixed-income securities of all types and maturities, including lower-quality debt securities which are sometimes referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds, and funds that invest in such securities). Maintaining a neutral mix over time of 85% of assets in stocks and 15% of assets in bonds and short-term and money market instruments. Adjusting allocation between asset classes gradually within the following ranges: stock class (60%-100%) and bond and short-term/money market class (0%-40%). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in Fidelity's Central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FIQCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -6.1% 259.6% 35.60%
1 Yr 9.8% -23.3% 219.9% 32.46%
3 Yr 5.2%* -7.4% 35.8% 14.86%
5 Yr N/A* -12.9% 17.1% 35.23%
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% 44.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -44.4% 104.5% 42.33%
2021 6.5% -12.9% 10.1% 27.37%
2020 5.4% -3.8% 17.1% 19.88%
2019 4.6% -3.7% 7.3% 44.64%
2018 N/A -9.5% -1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -11.0% 259.6% 35.60%
1 Yr 9.8% -23.3% 219.9% 31.94%
3 Yr 5.2%* -7.4% 35.8% 14.86%
5 Yr N/A* -12.9% 21.1% 29.38%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% 41.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -44.4% 104.5% 42.33%
2021 6.5% -12.9% 10.1% 27.37%
2020 5.4% -3.8% 17.1% 19.88%
2019 4.6% -3.7% 7.3% 45.24%
2018 N/A -9.2% -1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIQCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIQCX Category Low Category High FIQCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.61 B 8.18 M 117 B 18.85%
Number of Holdings 6952 4 9963 3.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 897 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 40.31%
Weighting of Top 10 22.71% 15.1% 100.0% 94.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.14%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.84%
  4. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 2.63%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 2.18%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future Sept 21 1.90%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index Future Sept 21 1.90%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index Future Sept 21 1.90%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index Future Sept 21 1.90%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index Future Sept 21 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQCX % Rank
Stocks 		87.33% 41.81% 99.54% 73.82%
Bonds 		8.89% 0.00% 172.53% 24.08%
Other 		2.11% -2.94% 17.05% 12.04%
Cash 		1.41% -175.13% 34.02% 71.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.23% 0.00% 3.88% 16.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 4.51% 46.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQCX % Rank
Technology 		22.46% 1.75% 32.38% 27.37%
Financial Services 		14.38% 9.56% 42.24% 66.84%
Healthcare 		11.72% 2.06% 19.02% 83.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.46% 1.15% 24.72% 43.16%
Industrials 		9.69% 1.80% 15.05% 71.58%
Communication Services 		8.26% 1.90% 13.69% 31.05%
Consumer Defense 		6.20% 0.47% 14.80% 56.84%
Real Estate 		4.99% 0.00% 28.04% 24.74%
Basic Materials 		4.36% 0.00% 8.62% 46.84%
Energy 		4.05% 0.00% 31.98% 56.32%
Utilities 		2.41% 0.00% 15.29% 56.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQCX % Rank
US 		62.70% 27.22% 98.64% 60.21%
Non US 		24.63% 0.38% 36.06% 49.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQCX % Rank
Government 		39.43% 0.00% 58.00% 7.85%
Corporate 		28.62% 0.00% 94.65% 21.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.07% 2.76% 100.00% 83.25%
Securitized 		8.26% 0.00% 24.35% 16.75%
Derivative 		0.43% 0.00% 48.42% 31.41%
Municipal 		0.19% 0.00% 11.59% 14.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQCX % Rank
US 		6.97% 0.00% 159.81% 24.61%
Non US 		1.92% 0.00% 12.72% 17.80%

FIQCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 2.81% 56.15%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.30% 78.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FIQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.18% 300.02% 46.63%

FIQCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIQCX Category Low Category High FIQCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.73% 0.00% 3.71% 40.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIQCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIQCX Category Low Category High FIQCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -1.69% 5.31% 25.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIQCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIQCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Geoffrey Stein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2009

12.98

13.0%

Geoffrey D. Stein assumes his current position in April 2009. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager and director of portfolio management from 1998 to 2007, focusing on Fidelity Portfolio Advisory Service®, and as an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company, Inc. (FIIS) and Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRCo) from 1994 to 1998.

Avishek Hazrachoudhury

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2013, Mr. Hazrachoudhury has worked as a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×