Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.7%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FIQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|35.60%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|32.46%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|14.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.9%
|17.1%
|35.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|44.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|42.33%
|2021
|6.5%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|27.37%
|2020
|5.4%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|19.88%
|2019
|4.6%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|44.64%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|N/A
|Period
|FIQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|35.60%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|31.94%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|14.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.9%
|21.1%
|29.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|41.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|42.33%
|2021
|6.5%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|27.37%
|2020
|5.4%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|19.88%
|2019
|4.6%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|45.24%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|N/A
|FIQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.61 B
|8.18 M
|117 B
|18.85%
|Number of Holdings
|6952
|4
|9963
|3.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|897 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|40.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.71%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|94.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQCX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.33%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|73.82%
|Bonds
|8.89%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|24.08%
|Other
|2.11%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|12.04%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|71.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.23%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|16.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|46.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQCX % Rank
|Technology
|22.46%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|27.37%
|Financial Services
|14.38%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|66.84%
|Healthcare
|11.72%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|83.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.46%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|43.16%
|Industrials
|9.69%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|71.58%
|Communication Services
|8.26%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|31.05%
|Consumer Defense
|6.20%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|56.84%
|Real Estate
|4.99%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|24.74%
|Basic Materials
|4.36%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|46.84%
|Energy
|4.05%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|56.32%
|Utilities
|2.41%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|56.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQCX % Rank
|US
|62.70%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|60.21%
|Non US
|24.63%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|49.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQCX % Rank
|Government
|39.43%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|7.85%
|Corporate
|28.62%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|21.99%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.07%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|83.25%
|Securitized
|8.26%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|16.75%
|Derivative
|0.43%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|31.41%
|Municipal
|0.19%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|14.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQCX % Rank
|US
|6.97%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|24.61%
|Non US
|1.92%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|17.80%
|FIQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|56.15%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|78.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|FIQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FIQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|46.63%
|FIQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.73%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|40.31%
|FIQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FIQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|25.00%
|FIQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2009
12.98
13.0%
Geoffrey D. Stein assumes his current position in April 2009. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager and director of portfolio management from 1998 to 2007, focusing on Fidelity Portfolio Advisory Service®, and as an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company, Inc. (FIIS) and Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRCo) from 1994 to 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2013, Mr. Hazrachoudhury has worked as a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...