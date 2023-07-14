Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.7%
Expense Ratio 0.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FIQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|16.82%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|34.46%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|18.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|45.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|46.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|65.98%
|2021
|4.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|24.82%
|2020
|4.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|7.38%
|2019
|3.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|29.38%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|FIQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|16.96%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|34.10%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|19.09%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|43.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|43.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|65.98%
|2021
|4.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|24.96%
|2020
|4.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|7.38%
|2019
|3.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|29.38%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|FIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.02 B
|658 K
|207 B
|21.58%
|Number of Holdings
|7744
|2
|15351
|2.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|859 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|41.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.70%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|91.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQAX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.36%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|28.51%
|Bonds
|32.83%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|55.53%
|Other
|1.74%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|16.10%
|Cash
|1.52%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|81.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.52%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|46.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|56.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQAX % Rank
|Technology
|22.43%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|24.62%
|Financial Services
|14.28%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|54.58%
|Healthcare
|11.64%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|82.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.44%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|22.44%
|Industrials
|9.59%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|60.88%
|Communication Services
|8.26%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|30.37%
|Consumer Defense
|6.17%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|66.62%
|Real Estate
|5.35%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|24.62%
|Basic Materials
|4.32%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|42.82%
|Energy
|4.09%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|62.65%
|Utilities
|2.42%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|69.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQAX % Rank
|US
|45.79%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|53.48%
|Non US
|17.57%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|24.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQAX % Rank
|Government
|35.36%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|33.02%
|Corporate
|34.18%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|42.43%
|Securitized
|19.74%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|42.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.13%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|58.25%
|Municipal
|0.46%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|33.29%
|Derivative
|0.12%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|28.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQAX % Rank
|US
|28.80%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|54.02%
|Non US
|4.03%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|46.11%
|FIQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.61%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|67.78%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|63.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|FIQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FIQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|22.50%
|FIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.14%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|98.11%
|FIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.22%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|46.37%
|FIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2009
12.98
13.0%
Geoffrey D. Stein assumes his current position in April 2009. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager and director of portfolio management from 1998 to 2007, focusing on Fidelity Portfolio Advisory Service®, and as an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company, Inc. (FIIS) and Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRCo) from 1994 to 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2013, Mr. Hazrachoudhury has worked as a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
