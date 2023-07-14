Allocating the fund's assets among three main asset classes: the stock class (equity securities of all types, including funds that invest in such securities), the bond class (fixed-income securities of all types maturing in more than one year, including lower-quality debt securities which are sometimes referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds, and funds that invest in such securities), and the short-term/money market class (fixed-income securities of all types maturing in one year or less, including funds that invest in such securities). Maintaining a neutral mix over time of 60% of assets in stocks, 35% of assets in bonds, and 5% of assets in short-term and money market instruments. Adjusting allocation among asset classes gradually within the following ranges: stock class (40%-90%), bond class (10%-60%), and short-term/money market class (0%-50%). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in Fidelity's Central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.