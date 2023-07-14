Home
Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FIQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Asset Manager® 60% Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Geoffrey Stein

Fund Description

Allocating the fund's assets among three main asset classes: the stock class (equity securities of all types, including funds that invest in such securities), the bond class (fixed-income securities of all types maturing in more than one year, including lower-quality debt securities which are sometimes referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds, and funds that invest in such securities), and the short-term/money market class (fixed-income securities of all types maturing in one year or less, including funds that invest in such securities). Maintaining a neutral mix over time of 60% of assets in stocks, 35% of assets in bonds, and 5% of assets in short-term and money market instruments. Adjusting allocation among asset classes gradually within the following ranges: stock class (40%-90%), bond class (10%-60%), and short-term/money market class (0%-50%). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in Fidelity's Central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FIQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -8.3% 18.1% 16.82%
1 Yr 5.9% -13.3% 143.9% 34.46%
3 Yr 2.5%* -8.0% 25.9% 18.73%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% 45.27%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 46.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -34.7% 92.4% 65.98%
2021 4.5% -6.1% 19.5% 24.82%
2020 4.4% -7.5% 11.8% 7.38%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 29.38%
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -11.9% 18.1% 16.96%
1 Yr 5.9% -13.3% 143.9% 34.10%
3 Yr 2.5%* -8.0% 25.9% 19.09%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% 43.06%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 43.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -34.7% 92.4% 65.98%
2021 4.5% -6.1% 19.5% 24.96%
2020 4.4% -7.5% 11.8% 7.38%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 29.38%
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIQAX Category Low Category High FIQAX % Rank
Net Assets 4.02 B 658 K 207 B 21.58%
Number of Holdings 7744 2 15351 2.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 859 M 660 K 48.5 B 41.06%
Weighting of Top 10 19.70% 8.4% 105.0% 91.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 3.52%
  2. Apple Inc 3.11%
  3. Microsoft Corp 3.01%
  4. Fidelity Cent Invt Portfolios 2.49%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 2.07%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 2.07%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 2.07%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 2.07%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 2.07%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQAX % Rank
Stocks 		63.36% 0.00% 99.40% 28.51%
Bonds 		32.83% 0.00% 116.75% 55.53%
Other 		1.74% -2.51% 25.19% 16.10%
Cash 		1.52% -16.75% 81.51% 81.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.52% 0.00% 23.84% 46.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 27.92% 56.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQAX % Rank
Technology 		22.43% 0.00% 44.21% 24.62%
Financial Services 		14.28% 0.00% 38.77% 54.58%
Healthcare 		11.64% 0.00% 29.35% 82.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.44% 0.00% 19.36% 22.44%
Industrials 		9.59% 0.00% 24.37% 60.88%
Communication Services 		8.26% 0.00% 23.67% 30.37%
Consumer Defense 		6.17% 0.00% 19.93% 66.62%
Real Estate 		5.35% 0.00% 65.01% 24.62%
Basic Materials 		4.32% 0.00% 33.35% 42.82%
Energy 		4.09% 0.00% 85.65% 62.65%
Utilities 		2.42% 0.00% 99.55% 69.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQAX % Rank
US 		45.79% -1.65% 98.67% 53.48%
Non US 		17.57% 0.00% 37.06% 24.97%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQAX % Rank
Government 		35.36% 0.00% 97.26% 33.02%
Corporate 		34.18% 0.00% 98.21% 42.43%
Securitized 		19.74% 0.00% 92.13% 42.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.13% 0.14% 100.00% 58.25%
Municipal 		0.46% 0.00% 24.80% 33.29%
Derivative 		0.12% 0.00% 31.93% 28.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIQAX % Rank
US 		28.80% 0.00% 62.18% 54.02%
Non US 		4.03% 0.00% 84.73% 46.11%

FIQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 17.63% 67.78%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.83% 63.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

FIQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 343.00% 22.50%

FIQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIQAX Category Low Category High FIQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.14% 0.00% 8.35% 98.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIQAX Category Low Category High FIQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -2.34% 19.41% 46.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Geoffrey Stein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2009

12.98

13.0%

Geoffrey D. Stein assumes his current position in April 2009. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager and director of portfolio management from 1998 to 2007, focusing on Fidelity Portfolio Advisory Service®, and as an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company, Inc. (FIIS) and Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRCo) from 1994 to 1998.

Avishek Hazrachoudhury

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2013, Mr. Hazrachoudhury has worked as a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

