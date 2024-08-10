Home
Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Fidelity Freedom Index 2045 Fund

FIOFX | Fund

$26.74

$20.1 B

0.07%

$0.02

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.5%

1 yr return

27.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

Net Assets

$20.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FIOFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Freedom Index 2045 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Investor
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andrew Dierdorf

Fund Description

Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® U.S. equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds), each of which (excluding any money market fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of a specific index. Allocating assets according to an asset allocation strategy shown in the glide path below that adjusts over time until it reaches an allocation similar to that of the Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund, approximately 10 to 19 years after the year 2045. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) may modify the fund's asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders. The asset allocation shown in the glide path depicts the allocation to U.S. equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds (including U.S. investment grade bond, international bond, inflation-protected bond, and long-term treasury bond), and short-term funds. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will make investments that are consistent with seeking high total return for several years beyond the fund's target retirement date in an effort to achieve the fund's overall investment objective. Using an asset allocation among underlying Fidelity® funds and futures as of April 1, 2024, of approximately: U.S. Equity Funds 54% International Equity Funds 36% International Bond Funds 1% U.S. Investment Grade Bond Funds 4% Long-Term Treasury Bond Funds 5% Long-Term Inflation-Protected Bond Funds 0% Short-Term Inflation-Protected Bond Funds 0% Short-Term Funds 0%       * The Adviser may change these percentages over time. The allocation percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding. Designed for investors who anticipate retiring in or within a few years of 2045 (target retirement date) at or around age 65. When the asset allocation of a fund matches Fidelity Freedom ® Index Income Fund's asset allocation (approximately 10 to 19 years after the year indicated in the fund's name), the Board of Trustees may combine the fund with Fidelity Freedom ® Index Income Fund, without shareholder approval, and the fund's shareholders will become shareholders of Fidelity Freedom ® Index Income Fund.
Read More

FIOFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% 10.2% 22.4% 53.30%
1 Yr 27.1% 20.6% 32.5% 38.58%
3 Yr 5.8%* -0.4% 8.0% 37.24%
5 Yr 10.8%* 6.7% 12.5% 46.86%
10 Yr 9.4%* 6.0% 10.1% 25.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 17.6% 4.8% 21.3% 23.47%
2022 -19.9% -65.7% -14.5% 23.47%
2021 13.7% -4.7% 18.7% 11.76%
2020 14.1% 2.3% 15.5% 19.43%
2019 9.7% 8.2% 23.0% 98.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% 10.2% 22.4% 53.30%
1 Yr 27.1% 20.6% 32.5% 38.58%
3 Yr 5.8%* -0.4% 8.0% 37.24%
5 Yr 10.8%* 6.7% 12.5% 46.86%
10 Yr 9.4%* 6.0% 10.1% 25.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 19.9% 11.2% 37.0% 42.86%
2022 -18.2% -28.2% 0.1% 65.31%
2021 15.9% 4.2% 22.9% 77.01%
2020 16.4% 7.8% 23.2% 52.57%
2019 26.1% 21.3% 37.2% 31.65%

NAV & Total Return History

FIOFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIOFX Category Low Category High FIOFX % Rank
Net Assets 20.1 B 6.93 M 79.9 B 9.14%
Number of Holdings 5 2 586 92.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 19 B 9.98 M 84.8 B 7.61%
Weighting of Top 10 99.98% 42.4% 144.1% 13.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund 54.76%
  2. Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund 35.32%
  3. Fidelity Series Long-Term Treasury Bond Index Fund 4.97%
  4. FIDELITY SERIES BOND INDEX FUND 3.95%
  5. Fidelity Series International Developed Markets Bond Index Fund 0.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIOFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.98% 0.00% 100.07% 20.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 1.09% 82.74%
Cash 		0.02% 0.00% 45.56% 74.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.03% 48.22%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 11.52% 61.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.62% 60.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIOFX % Rank
Technology 		19.25% 14.05% 23.99% 43.15%
Financial Services 		16.21% 13.09% 18.83% 25.38%
Healthcare 		12.27% 10.69% 14.59% 57.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 8.06% 13.31% 61.42%
Industrials 		10.06% 9.12% 12.31% 64.97%
Communication Services 		7.51% 5.69% 10.23% 35.53%
Consumer Defense 		7.51% 4.68% 11.06% 14.21%
Basic Materials 		5.18% 3.18% 6.86% 27.41%
Energy 		4.84% 2.33% 6.54% 28.43%
Real Estate 		3.35% 1.86% 10.17% 71.07%
Utilities 		2.95% 1.89% 8.09% 26.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIOFX % Rank
US 		99.98% 0.00% 100.07% 20.81%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 38.46% 53.30%

FIOFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 19.43% 96.45%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 0.89% 41.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

FIOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.42% 115.00% 20.11%

FIOFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIOFX Category Low Category High FIOFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 6.14% 49.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIOFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annual Annual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIOFX Category Low Category High FIOFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.75% -0.42% 3.87% 18.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIOFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIOFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dierdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.

Brett Sumsion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2014

8.36

8.4%

Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Finola McGuire Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Finola Foley is a portfolio manager in the Global Asset Allocation group at Fidelity Investments. In this role Finola McGuire Foley is co-manager of each fund, which she has managed since June 2018 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). She has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. She also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2003, Ms. Foley has worked as an assistant portfolio manager and portfolio manager Previously, Ms. Foley held various roles within Fidelity, including portfolio analyst and senior business analyst at Strategic Advisers LLC. She has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2005. Ms. Foley earned her BS in business information systems from University College Cork and her MBA in finance from Bentley University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.7 2.41

