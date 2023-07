Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities that generate income exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). These securities include securities of municipal issuers located in Texas as well as in other states, territories and possessions of the United States. This investment policy may not be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in bonds of issuers in Texas.

Frost Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Frost”) considers the relative yield, maturity and availability of various types of municipal bonds and the general economic outlook in determining whether to over- or under-weight a specific type of municipal bond in the Fund’s portfolio. Duration adjustments are made relative to the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index. The concept of duration is useful in assessing the sensitivity of a fixed income fund to interest rate movements, which are usually the main source of risk for most fixed income funds. Duration measures price volatility by estimating the change in price of a debt security for a 1% change in its yield. For example, a duration of five years means the price of a debt security will change about 5% for every 1% change in its yield. Thus, the higher the duration, the more volatile the security.

The Adviser, in constructing and maintaining the Fund’s portfolio, employs the following four primary strategies to varying degrees depending on its views of economic growth prospects, interest rate predictions and relative value assessments: interest rate positioning based on duration and yield curve positioning, with a typical range of three years; asset category allocations; credit sector allocations relating to security ratings by the national ratings agencies; and individual security selection.

Securities will be considered for sale in the event of or in anticipation of a credit downgrade; to effect a change in duration or sector weighting of the Fund; to realize an aberration in a security’s valuation; or when the Adviser otherwise deems appropriate.