Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund’s emphasis is on total return with low volatility by investing primarily in shorter-term investment grade securities. Short-term bonds are considered more stable than longer-maturity bonds, but less stable than money market securities.

To achieve its objective, the Fund invests in a diversified mix of taxable fixed income securities. Frost Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Frost”) actively manages the maturity of the Fund and purchases securities which will, on average, mature in less than 5 years. The Adviser actively manages the duration of the Fund and purchases securities such that the average weighted duration of the Fund’s portfolio will typically range within plus or minus one year of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Government Credit Index duration. The Fund seeks to maintain a low duration but may lengthen or shorten its duration within that range to reflect changes in the overall composition of the short-term investment-grade debt markets. Duration is a measure of a bond price’s sensitivity to a given change in interest rates. Generally, the longer a bond’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. For example, the price of a bond with a duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if rates were to rise by one percentage point. Thus, the higher the duration, the more volatile the security. The Adviser, in constructing and maintaining the Fund’s portfolio, employs the following four primary strategies to varying degrees depending on its views of economic growth prospects, interest rate predictions and relative value assessments: interest rate positioning based on duration and yield curve position; asset category allocations; credit sector allocations relating to security ratings by the national ratings agencies; and individual security selection.

The Fund typically invests in the following U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities: U.S. Treasury securities; governmental agency debt; corporate debt; collateralized loan obligations; asset-backed securities; taxable municipal bonds; and, to a lesser extent, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments are primarily of investment grade (rated in one of the four highest rating categories by at least one rating agency), but may at times include securities rated below investment grade (high yield or “junk” bonds). In addition, the Fund’s fixed income securities may include unrated securities, if deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality to investment grade. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.