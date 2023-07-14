Normally investing at least 80% of assets in investment-grade debt securities (those of medium and high quality) of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities. Managing the fund to have similar overall interest rate risk to the Fidelity Limited Term Composite Index℠. Normally maintaining a dollar-weighted average maturity between two and five years. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Potentially investing in lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.