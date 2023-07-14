Home
Trending ETFs

Fidelity Advisor® Technology Fund

mutual fund
FIKHX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$105.5 -0.7 -0.66%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (FATIX) Primary A (FADTX) M (FATEX) C (FTHCX) Inst (FIKHX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Technology Fund

FIKHX | Fund

$105.50

$3.75 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

51.2%

1 yr return

36.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

72.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$106.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FIKHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 51.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Benjamin

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in offering, using, or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FIKHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIKHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 51.2% -29.2% 72.6% 7.30%
1 Yr 36.2% -40.8% 65.2% 13.30%
3 Yr 10.0%* -40.4% 28.1% 21.88%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 25.6% 16.58%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 24.7% 17.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIKHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.8% -73.9% 35.7% 43.11%
2021 6.8% -25.6% 45.1% 31.70%
2020 15.2% 1.8% 60.0% 27.36%
2019 10.2% -15.0% 13.7% 11.82%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIKHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 51.2% -54.1% 72.3% 6.01%
1 Yr 36.2% -62.3% 65.2% 10.26%
3 Yr 10.0%* -40.4% 36.7% 27.10%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% 24.65%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% 15.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIKHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.8% -73.9% 35.7% 43.11%
2021 6.8% -25.6% 45.1% 31.70%
2020 15.2% 1.8% 60.0% 27.36%
2019 10.2% -15.0% 13.7% 11.82%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIKHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIKHX Category Low Category High FIKHX % Rank
Net Assets 3.75 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 20.94%
Number of Holdings 79 10 397 27.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.87 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 16.95%
Weighting of Top 10 72.81% 7.6% 100.0% 4.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 24.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp 19.20%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 6.00%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.82%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.82%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.82%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.82%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 4.82%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.82%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 4.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKHX % Rank
Stocks 		96.48% 68.59% 100.53% 72.88%
Other 		2.01% -1.08% 26.87% 5.93%
Cash 		1.40% -0.53% 15.91% 39.41%
Bonds 		0.10% 0.00% 4.72% 4.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 59.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 57.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKHX % Rank
Technology 		86.90% 2.80% 100.00% 19.07%
Financial Services 		7.24% 0.00% 38.36% 22.03%
Communication Services 		3.07% 0.00% 97.05% 76.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.36% 0.00% 32.97% 75.00%
Energy 		1.24% 0.00% 1.24% 2.12%
Basic Materials 		0.18% 0.00% 2.38% 13.14%
Industrials 		0.02% 0.00% 38.68% 66.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 55.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 67.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 80.93%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 61.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKHX % Rank
US 		88.10% 19.45% 100.53% 55.93%
Non US 		8.38% 0.00% 80.40% 55.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKHX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.69%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.68% 54.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.81%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 84.44% 61.43%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 54.26%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 54.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKHX % Rank
US 		0.10% 0.00% 4.36% 4.66%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 54.66%

FIKHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIKHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.08% 3.60% 80.95%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.03% 1.95% 26.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FIKHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIKHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIKHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.69% 281.00% 59.78%

FIKHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIKHX Category Low Category High FIKHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 63.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIKHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIKHX Category Low Category High FIKHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -2.30% 2.08% 29.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIKHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIKHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Benjamin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2020

1.86

1.9%

Adam Benjamin is a co-manager of Semiconductors Portfolio, which he has managed since March 2020. He also manages other funds Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2011, Mr. Benjamin has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.Mr. Benjamin assumed his current role in 2014 and has been following the Technology sector for over 15 years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

