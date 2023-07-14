Dividend Investing Ideas Center
51.2%
1 yr return
36.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.75 B
Holdings in Top 10
72.8%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FIKHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|51.2%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|7.30%
|1 Yr
|36.2%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|13.30%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|21.88%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|16.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|17.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIKHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.8%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|43.11%
|2021
|6.8%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|31.70%
|2020
|15.2%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|27.36%
|2019
|10.2%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|11.82%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|FIKHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIKHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.75 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|20.94%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|10
|397
|27.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.87 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|16.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.81%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|4.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIKHX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.48%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|72.88%
|Other
|2.01%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|5.93%
|Cash
|1.40%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|39.41%
|Bonds
|0.10%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|4.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|59.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|57.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIKHX % Rank
|Technology
|86.90%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|19.07%
|Financial Services
|7.24%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|22.03%
|Communication Services
|3.07%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|76.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.36%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|75.00%
|Energy
|1.24%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|2.12%
|Basic Materials
|0.18%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|13.14%
|Industrials
|0.02%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|66.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|55.93%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|67.37%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|80.93%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|61.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIKHX % Rank
|US
|88.10%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|55.93%
|Non US
|8.38%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|55.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIKHX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.69%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.68%
|54.87%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.81%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.44%
|61.43%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|54.26%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|54.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIKHX % Rank
|US
|0.10%
|0.00%
|4.36%
|4.66%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|54.66%
|FIKHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|80.95%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|26.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FIKHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FIKHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIKHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|59.78%
|FIKHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIKHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|63.14%
|FIKHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FIKHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIKHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|29.57%
|FIKHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2020
1.86
1.9%
Adam Benjamin is a co-manager of Semiconductors Portfolio, which he has managed since March 2020. He also manages other funds Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2011, Mr. Benjamin has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.Mr. Benjamin assumed his current role in 2014 and has been following the Technology sector for over 15 years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
