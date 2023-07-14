Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Kempner Multi-Cap Deep Value Fund

FIKDX | Fund

$10.37

$35.3 M

2.27%

$0.24

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.5%

1 yr return

3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$35.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FIKDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Kempner Multi-Cap Deep Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Kempner
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harris Kempner

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in other types of equity securities, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or other similar publicly traded securities (such as convertible preferred stocks and convertible debentures).

To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Kempner Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) utilizes a deep value style of investing in which it chooses securities that it believes are currently undervalued in the market but have earnings potential or other factors that make them attractive. Value investing generally refers to buying securities an investment adviser determines to be undervalued by the market; the Adviser’s deep value style screens for securities that are trading generally at no more than 20% above the security’s 52-week lowest price; further, each security pays or has declared dividends or other income at the time of purchase. The securities purchased are frequently deemed out of favor or underappreciated by the market, including institutional and individual investors, as determined by the Adviser, and thus provide the opportunity to purchase at prices significantly below their true value as determined by the Adviser. Next, the Adviser analyzes securities on an individual, bottom-up basis, to determine which securities it believes can deliver capital appreciation and steady dividend earnings over the long-term. The Fund may invest in companies of all capitalizations.

The Adviser generally selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio based on individual stocks rather than on industries or industry groups. The Adviser screens a universe of stocks that meet the Adviser’s criteria for initial review to find companies which meet most of its investing criteria for price-earnings ratio (15X), projected 12-month earnings, price/cash flow multiple, price/book multiple, price generally less than or equal to 20% above the 52-week low, and debt quality of at least investment grade. A dividend yield is required. The Adviser considers it unrealistic for it to be able to purchase a stock at its bottom; therefore, the Adviser establishes portfolio positions in a security by gradually purchasing the security at progressively lower prices, which results in a lower average price for the total position. The Adviser also considers it unrealistic for it to be able to sell a stock at its highest price level, and as a result, the Adviser seeks to lock in reasonable returns when they are offered and generally sells gradually as an issue rises.

When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable for profitable investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, it may increase the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments to protect the Fund’s assets and maintain liquidity. When the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments increase, it may not participate in market advances or declines to the same extent that it would if the Fund remained more fully invested in equity securities.

FIKDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIKDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -13.6% 215.2% 27.78%
1 Yr 3.0% -58.6% 197.5% 59.62%
3 Yr 4.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 68.44%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 68.30%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 97.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIKDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -65.1% 22.3% 83.21%
2021 7.1% -25.3% 25.5% 59.03%
2020 -2.3% -8.4% 56.7% 91.36%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 67.52%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 18.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIKDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -13.6% 215.2% 26.06%
1 Yr 3.0% -58.6% 197.5% 58.25%
3 Yr 4.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 68.77%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.1% 32.0% 73.01%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 96.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIKDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -65.1% 22.3% 83.21%
2021 7.1% -25.3% 25.5% 59.03%
2020 -2.3% -8.4% 56.7% 91.36%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 67.61%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% 3.3% 42.98%

NAV & Total Return History

FIKDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIKDX Category Low Category High FIKDX % Rank
Net Assets 35.3 M 1 M 151 B 91.87%
Number of Holdings 47 2 1727 81.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 84.86%
Weighting of Top 10 42.82% 5.0% 99.2% 9.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 10.43%
  2. Lincoln National Corp 5.73%
  3. General Motors Co 4.48%
  4. The Mosaic Co 3.90%
  5. Bank of America Corp 3.71%
  6. Organon & Co Ordinary Shares 3.45%
  7. Citigroup Inc 3.32%
  8. BP PLC ADR 3.26%
  9. Acuity Brands Inc 3.26%
  10. Johnson Controls International PLC 3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKDX % Rank
Stocks 		88.83% 28.02% 125.26% 96.20%
Cash 		10.43% -88.20% 71.98% 2.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.74% 0.00% 12.57% 5.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 34.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 35.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 36.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKDX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.27% 0.00% 58.05% 15.88%
Healthcare 		17.93% 0.00% 30.08% 48.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.66% 0.00% 22.74% 4.66%
Industrials 		11.22% 0.00% 42.76% 55.61%
Technology 		10.13% 0.00% 54.02% 54.53%
Energy 		8.82% 0.00% 54.00% 32.59%
Communication Services 		8.24% 0.00% 26.58% 16.21%
Basic Materials 		6.54% 0.00% 21.69% 9.23%
Consumer Defense 		1.20% 0.00% 34.10% 97.84%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 92.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 89.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKDX % Rank
US 		73.67% 24.51% 121.23% 96.36%
Non US 		15.16% 0.00% 41.42% 10.01%

FIKDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIKDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.04% 45.41% 45.77%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 51.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FIKDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIKDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIKDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 488.00% 22.34%

FIKDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIKDX Category Low Category High FIKDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.27% 0.00% 41.90% 33.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIKDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIKDX Category Low Category High FIKDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.46% -1.51% 4.28% 43.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIKDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FIKDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harris Kempner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2008

14.11

14.1%

Harris Kempner, Jr. has been KCM's president since the firm's inception in 1982. He was President of U. S. National Bancshares and Chief Investment Officer for Frost Bank of Galveston (formerly U. S. National Bank) from 1969 to 1982. He received a BA from Harvard Univ. in 1961 and an MBA from Stanford Univ. in 1963.

M. Gault

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2008

14.11

14.1%

M. Shawn Gault is a Vice President and joined Kempner Capital Management, Inc in January 2001. He received a BS from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1995 and an MBA/MHA from the University of Houston at Clear Lake in 2000. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

