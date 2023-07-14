Edward (Eddie) Yoon is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Yoon is responsible for the coverage of health care equipment and supplies stocks, and serves as the health care sector leader. Additionally, he manages several funds including Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor All Cap Fund, Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio, and Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2006, Mr. Yoon worked on the health care team at JPMorgan Asset Management. He has been in the financial industry since 2002. Mr. Yoon earned his bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Brown University.