FIIUX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Global Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.01 -0.01 -0.14%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (FIISX) Primary Inst (FIITX) Retirement (FIIUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Global Equity Fund

FIIUX | Fund

$7.01

$200 M

0.64%

$0.05

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$200 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Global Equity Fund

FIIUX | Fund

$7.01

$200 M

0.64%

$0.05

1.05%

FIIUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Investors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 03, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Gowlland

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a portfolio of common stocks of companies that are located throughout the world, including the United States. The Fund may rely on the country where the issuer is incorporated, is headquartered or has its principal place of business in determining the location of an issuer. Additionally, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold significant investments (25% or more of its assets) in a specific market sector, including the consumer staples sector. The Fund is a nondiversified fund.

The investment process is bottom-up, research-driven. The aim is to produce attractive risk-adjusted long-term returns by investing in understandable, quality businesses with mispriced earnings power. Understandable and quality businesses are reasonably straightforward and void of excessive complexity, excessive debt and relative margin instability. Mispricings occur when shorter term market fluctuations lead to a discount between a stock’s price and its fair value. Fair value is derived from such factors as the long term sales and future earnings potential of a business. Stock selection rests on an assessment of each company and its risk-return profile. Research is centered on understanding the nature and sustainability of how the company creates value, including the associated risks. Businesses identified as attractive are likely to display one or more of these favorable characteristics: solid earnings power and free cash flow generation, sustainable business models and competitive advantages, ability to reinvest at rates above the cost of capital, flexibility to restructure inefficiencies, potential to benefit from consolidation within their industries, and ability to gain market share from competitors. An estimate for long-term earnings power is derived in order to calculate the fair value of a company. To compensate for unpredictable risks, the team aims to invest in companies that can be bought within an adequate safety margin to the estimated fair value. The portfolio managers strive to purchase stocks at a discount to what they deem to be fair value. The discount effectively provides a cushion to absorb potential stock price depreciation due to such factors as unexpected negative shifts in currency values and/or economic instability.

Screening is a method used for idea generation. A typical screen may exclude stocks under a certain market cap and then further applying numerous valuation, quality and growth metrics hurdles that would effectively reduce the universe further. Survivors would become candidates for fundamental research whereas in-depth analysis occurs to ultimately determine the attractiveness of a stock for potential portfolio admission.

The Fund's Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Fund Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

FIIUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -35.6% 29.2% 82.55%
1 Yr 17.6% 17.3% 252.4% 96.82%
3 Yr 0.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 89.78%
5 Yr -4.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 78.52%
10 Yr -1.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 75.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -24.3% 957.1% 74.59%
2021 -1.8% -38.3% 47.1% 98.74%
2020 1.4% -54.2% 0.6% 86.00%
2019 1.1% -76.0% 54.1% 70.86%
2018 -5.0% -26.1% 47.8% 54.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -35.6% 29.2% 82.89%
1 Yr 17.6% 11.4% 252.4% 95.91%
3 Yr 0.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 88.08%
5 Yr -1.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 77.32%
10 Yr 3.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 74.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -24.3% 957.1% 74.59%
2021 -1.8% -33.1% 47.1% 98.99%
2020 1.4% -44.4% 1.8% 39.03%
2019 1.1% -6.5% 54.1% 38.36%
2018 -2.2% -14.4% 47.8% 70.97%

NAV & Total Return History

FIIUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIIUX Category Low Category High FIIUX % Rank
Net Assets 200 M 199 K 133 B 60.20%
Number of Holdings 45 1 9075 81.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 83.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 55.40%
Weighting of Top 10 41.54% 9.1% 100.0% 30.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  2. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  3. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  4. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  5. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  6. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  7. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  8. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  9. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%
  10. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 5.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIIUX % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% 61.84% 125.47% 11.12%
Cash 		0.11% -174.70% 23.12% 95.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 82.93%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 8.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 81.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 81.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIIUX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		39.83% 0.00% 73.28% 0.55%
Healthcare 		25.19% 0.00% 35.42% 19.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.54% 0.00% 40.94% 74.56%
Industrials 		11.43% 0.00% 44.06% 13.22%
Basic Materials 		4.03% 0.00% 38.60% 53.96%
Technology 		3.15% 0.00% 49.87% 96.81%
Communication Services 		2.54% 0.00% 57.66% 52.42%
Financial Services 		1.20% 0.00% 38.42% 97.58%
Energy 		0.04% 0.00% 21.15% 65.09%
Utilities 		0.03% 0.00% 29.12% 68.83%
Real Estate 		0.03% 0.00% 39.48% 74.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIIUX % Rank
Non US 		66.51% 0.58% 99.46% 2.64%
US 		33.38% 0.13% 103.82% 97.25%

FIIUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.01% 44.27% 55.64%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 86.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

FIIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 395.00% 94.95%

FIIUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIIUX Category Low Category High FIIUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 3.26% 81.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIIUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIIUX Category Low Category High FIIUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -4.27% 12.65% 34.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIIUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIIUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Gowlland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Chris Gowlland is the head of equity quantitative research, a role he assumed in July 2019. As part of his role, he also serves as portfolio manager for certain portfolios managed by the Global Equity team and for several different strategies in multi-asset class offerings of Delaware Management Company. Previously, he was a senior quantitative analyst for the firm's equity department. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management in May 2007, he spent seven years working in fundamental equity research and corporate finance for Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank Securities, followed by two years as a quantitative strategist at Morgan Stanley and at State Street Global Markets. Gowlland holds a bachelor's degree in Chinese and Spanish from the University of Leeds (U.K.), a master's degree in development studies from Brown University, and another master's degree in international management from Thunderbird. He also spent several years in a Ph.D. program in political economy at Harvard University. Gowlland is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and the Society of Quantitative Analysts.

Åsa Annerstedt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Åsa Annerstedt is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. She joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Annerstedt has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Prior to that, she was a member of the investment committee of a European Union fund dedicated to the financing of companies. Between 1999 and 2009, she managed award-winning European Small Cap and Global Equity portfolios at SEB Asset Management in Denmark. She started her career in 1996 as a business controller and consultant in Sweden. Annerstedt attended Ecole Supérieur de Commerce in Paris and Marseille and earned a master’s degree in finance and international trade from Lund University in Sweden.

Jens Hansen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Jens Hansen heads the firm’s Global Equity team and is a portfolio manager for the team’s strategies. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Hansen has been a portfolio manager since 2001. Hansen started his career in 1982 with Spar Nord Bank, where he worked as an analyst and trader of bonds, equities, and derivatives. In 1994, he joined Nykredit Bank, where he worked as a bond trader. He attended the Aarhus School of Business where he gained a graduate diploma in business administration within finance and international trade.

Klaus Petersen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Klaus Petersen is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Petersen has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Previously, he worked for ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, beginning in 1999 as a senior portfolio manager and later in the role as team leader of the technology, media, and telecommunications team. He joined Codan Bank in 1996, first as a senior sales analyst and later as a senior portfolio manager.

Claus Juul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Claus Juul is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Juul has been a portfolio manager since 2004. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst at Spar Nord Bank before becoming vice president of the research department in 2001. He started his career in 1998 with Sydbank as an equity analyst. He attended the Aarhus School of Business where he gained a master’s degree in economics and business administration.

Allan Jensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Allan Saustrup Jensen joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in May 2020 as a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry. Prior to joining MIM, he spent five years at European Capital Partners as a fund manager. From 2010 to 2015, Jensen was a trader at European Value Partners. Prior to that, he spent four years at UBS Wealth Management as a portfolio manager. He began his investment career at Nordea Bank. Jensen attended Copenhagen Business School where he earned a Graduate Diploma in finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

