The Fund invests in a portfolio of common stocks of companies that are located throughout the world, including the United States. The Fund may rely on the country where the issuer is incorporated, is headquartered or has its principal place of business in determining the location of an issuer. Additionally, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold significant investments (25% or more of its assets) in a specific market sector, including the consumer staples sector. The Fund is a nondiversified fund.

The investment process is bottom-up, research-driven. The aim is to produce attractive risk-adjusted long-term returns by investing in understandable, quality businesses with mispriced earnings power. Understandable and quality businesses are reasonably straightforward and void of excessive complexity, excessive debt and relative margin instability. Mispricings occur when shorter term market fluctuations lead to a discount between a stock’s price and its fair value. Fair value is derived from such factors as the long term sales and future earnings potential of a business. Stock selection rests on an assessment of each company and its risk-return profile. Research is centered on understanding the nature and sustainability of how the company creates value, including the associated risks. Businesses identified as attractive are likely to display one or more of these favorable characteristics: solid earnings power and free cash flow generation, sustainable business models and competitive advantages, ability to reinvest at rates above the cost of capital, flexibility to restructure inefficiencies, potential to benefit from consolidation within their industries, and ability to gain market share from competitors. An estimate for long-term earnings power is derived in order to calculate the fair value of a company. To compensate for unpredictable risks, the team aims to invest in companies that can be bought within an adequate safety margin to the estimated fair value. The portfolio managers strive to purchase stocks at a discount to what they deem to be fair value. The discount effectively provides a cushion to absorb potential stock price depreciation due to such factors as unexpected negative shifts in currency values and/or economic instability.

Screening is a method used for idea generation. A typical screen may exclude stocks under a certain market cap and then further applying numerous valuation, quality and growth metrics hurdles that would effectively reduce the universe further. Survivors would become candidates for fundamental research whereas in-depth analysis occurs to ultimately determine the attractiveness of a stock for potential portfolio admission.

The Fund's Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Fund Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.