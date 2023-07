The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high yield corporate bonds

(also known as “junk bonds”), which include debt securities issued by U.S. or foreign businesses (including emerging market debt securities). The Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”) selects securities that it believes have attractive risk-return characteristics. The Adviser’s securities selection process includes an analysis of the issuer’s financial condition, business and product strength, competitive position and management expertise. The Adviser does not limit the Fund’s investments to securities of a particular maturity range.

The Fund may invest in derivative contracts (for example, futures contracts, option contracts and swap contracts) to

implement its investment strategies as more fully described in the Fund’s Prospectus. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts or hybrid instruments will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value.

The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are

invested in investments rated below investment-grade. The Fund will notify shareholders in advance of any change in its investment policy that would enable the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets in investments rated below investment-grade.