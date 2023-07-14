Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
Net Assets
$668 M
Holdings in Top 10
73.8%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FIGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|4.2%
|13.7%
|52.99%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-29.6%
|6.3%
|31.03%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-13.4%
|0.0%
|81.31%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-7.8%
|1.9%
|75.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|2.6%
|58.73%
* Annualized
|FIGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIGLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|668 M
|2.58 M
|6.64 B
|29.66%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|6
|555
|29.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|497 M
|105 K
|4.91 B
|33.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|73.80%
|51.4%
|100.0%
|58.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIGLX % Rank
|Bonds
|52.82%
|44.21%
|75.98%
|64.41%
|Stocks
|38.79%
|23.68%
|47.80%
|50.85%
|Cash
|7.49%
|0.34%
|18.64%
|21.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.67%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|51.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|0.34%
|31.36%
|Other
|0.05%
|-0.77%
|11.84%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIGLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.30%
|6.12%
|19.30%
|3.39%
|Technology
|17.22%
|5.66%
|22.35%
|73.73%
|Industrials
|11.61%
|3.87%
|12.81%
|21.19%
|Healthcare
|11.59%
|3.88%
|15.29%
|70.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.53%
|4.10%
|13.15%
|77.97%
|Communication Services
|7.52%
|1.23%
|9.99%
|31.36%
|Basic Materials
|7.32%
|1.78%
|7.69%
|12.71%
|Energy
|6.18%
|1.93%
|8.89%
|16.10%
|Consumer Defense
|5.56%
|3.06%
|9.65%
|87.29%
|Utilities
|2.18%
|1.18%
|5.23%
|88.98%
|Real Estate
|1.99%
|1.86%
|17.94%
|94.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIGLX % Rank
|Non US
|21.55%
|5.29%
|21.96%
|6.78%
|US
|17.24%
|12.06%
|34.89%
|88.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIGLX % Rank
|Government
|47.97%
|20.20%
|99.50%
|42.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.36%
|0.49%
|28.70%
|14.41%
|Corporate
|18.16%
|0.01%
|46.51%
|68.64%
|Securitized
|14.08%
|0.00%
|28.35%
|72.88%
|Municipal
|0.36%
|0.00%
|0.95%
|23.73%
|Derivative
|0.07%
|0.00%
|14.32%
|31.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIGLX % Rank
|US
|45.74%
|33.20%
|75.98%
|44.92%
|Non US
|7.08%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|51.69%
|FIGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.01%
|15.87%
|65.45%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.59%
|72.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|FIGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FIGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|97.00%
|66.97%
|FIGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIGLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.22%
|0.00%
|3.14%
|93.22%
|FIGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FIGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIGLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.42%
|0.02%
|3.98%
|8.62%
|FIGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.529
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 13, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|16.18
|5.37
|2.41
