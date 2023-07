The Fund is a non-diversified portfolio of Federated Hermes Managed Pool Series. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies based in countries outside the United States, consisting principally of high dividend-paying stocks with dividend growth potential. The Fund is designed to purchase securities required for the high dividend-paying international stock investment strategies (“International Dividend Strategies”) that cannot be efficiently held individually in Eligible Accounts (see “How to Invest in the Fund”), but can be effectively held in a pooled vehicle, such as a mutual fund. Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania (the “Adviser”) believes a strategic emphasis on high dividend-paying stocks can enhance performance over time. In addition, the Adviser seeks to enhance investment results by focusing on stocks with both the potential for future dividend growth and current dividend-oriented characteristics. The Adviser believes that this is achievable while targeting less risk than the broader market. As a fundamental policy, the Fund will concentrate its investments by investing more than 25% of the value of its total assets, in the aggregate, in one or more of the following groups of industries: banks; telecommunication services; insurance; utilities; and energy. The Fund’s security selection process involves prioritizing stocks based on appropriate fundamental criteria. Those companies that rank as highly attractive in the prioritization process are closely scrutinized for inclusion in the portfolio using bottom-up fundamental proprietary research. The Fund may use derivative contracts (such as forward contracts) to manage or hedge the Fund’s currency exposure. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. The Fund generally invests in large-cap or mid-cap stocks (which are generally defined as of the date of this prospectus as stocks of companies with market capitalization above $6 billion and $2 billion, respectively) and may also hold depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts. The Adviser anticipates that normally the Fund will invest in companies based in developed countries, although to a lesser extent, the Fund may also invest in foreign companies based in emerging markets. The Fund will normally invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in dividend-paying securities. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would enable the Fund to normally invest less than 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying securities.