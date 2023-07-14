Mr. Olsen joined Smith Group Asset Management in May 2008 and is a member of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining Smith Group he was a Portfolio Manager with Brazos Capital Management/John McStay Investment Counsel from 1998 to 2008. From 1994 to 1996, he did equity research as an Associate Analyst with Rauscher, Pierce, Refsnes, Inc. He earned a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Texas Christian University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas. Mr. Olsen was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.