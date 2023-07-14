Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$410 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FICGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Investors
  • Inception Date
    Oct 25, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Brim

Fund Description

FICGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 64.0% 75.51%
1 Yr -4.5% -46.2% 77.9% 95.81%
3 Yr -9.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 87.84%
5 Yr -5.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 88.19%
10 Yr 0.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 72.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -85.9% 81.6% 86.62%
2021 -0.2% -31.0% 26.7% 74.64%
2020 5.3% -13.0% 34.8% 78.70%
2019 2.8% -6.0% 10.6% 92.78%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 39.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 64.0% 72.23%
1 Yr -4.5% -46.2% 77.9% 92.52%
3 Yr -9.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 87.68%
5 Yr -4.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 86.79%
10 Yr 4.9%* -16.8% 19.7% 69.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -85.9% 81.6% 86.62%
2021 -0.2% -31.0% 26.7% 74.64%
2020 5.3% -13.0% 34.8% 78.70%
2019 2.8% -6.0% 10.6% 92.88%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 33.75%

NAV & Total Return History

FICGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FICGX Category Low Category High FICGX % Rank
Net Assets 410 M 189 K 222 B 66.31%
Number of Holdings 41 2 3509 79.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 159 M -1.37 M 104 B 70.98%
Weighting of Top 10 36.05% 11.4% 116.5% 85.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.77%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.06%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.75%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.54%
  5. Cadence Design Systems Inc 3.36%
  6. EPAM Systems Inc 3.34%
  7. Eli Lilly and Co 3.30%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.29%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.24%
  10. Zebra Technologies Corp Class A 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FICGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.52% 50.26% 104.50% 24.73%
Cash 		0.48% -10.83% 49.73% 72.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 76.17%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 77.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 75.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 75.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FICGX % Rank
Technology 		31.62% 0.00% 65.70% 66.20%
Healthcare 		16.77% 0.00% 39.76% 17.81%
Financial Services 		12.58% 0.00% 43.06% 24.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.24% 0.00% 62.57% 71.39%
Industrials 		11.94% 0.00% 30.65% 9.40%
Consumer Defense 		6.41% 0.00% 25.50% 14.92%
Communication Services 		5.94% 0.00% 66.40% 84.91%
Basic Materials 		2.50% 0.00% 18.91% 23.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 83.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 92.66%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 89.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FICGX % Rank
US 		99.52% 34.69% 100.00% 6.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 96.13%

FICGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 20.29% 38.79%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 54.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 33.93%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 316.74% 49.63%

FICGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FICGX Category Low Category High FICGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 79.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FICGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FICGX Category Low Category High FICGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -6.13% 1.75% 47.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FICGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FICGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Brim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2007

15.11

15.1%

John D. Brim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer,joined Smith Group in March 1998 and is a member of the investment management team.Prior to joining the firm, he was a manager within the institutional investment consulting group of Deloitte & Touche from 1997 to 1998. From 1990 to 1997, Brim held a variety of positions, including senior client manager with NationsBank Asset Management in Dallas. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Stephen Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2007

15.11

15.1%

Stephen S. Smith, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and founder of Smith Group. Prior to Smith Group, he held a number of senior investment positions at Bank of America until he departed in 1995 to found Smith Group. Mr. Smith has an engineering degree and an MBA, both from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Eivind Olsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2009

13.21

13.2%

Mr. Olsen joined Smith Group Asset Management in May 2008 and is a member of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining Smith Group he was a Portfolio Manager with Brazos Capital Management/John McStay Investment Counsel from 1998 to 2008. From 1994 to 1996, he did equity research as an Associate Analyst with Rauscher, Pierce, Refsnes, Inc. He earned a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Texas Christian University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas. Mr. Olsen was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

