Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
Net Assets
$48.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.68%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in “bonds.” Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to maintain a positive overall portfolio duration. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, bonds include derivative instruments or other investments that have economic characteristics similar to bonds. Bonds include debt obligations of any maturity, such as bonds, notes, bills and debentures.
The Fund invests predominantly in bonds issued by governments, government-related entities and government agencies located outside the U.S. Bonds may be denominated and issued in the local currency or in another currency. The Fund may also invest in inflation-indexed securities and securities or structured products that are linked to or derive their value from another security, asset or currency of any nation. In addition, the Fund's assets are invested in issuers located in at least three countries. The Fund may invest without limit in developing markets.
The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Although the Fund may buy bonds rated in any category, it focuses on "investment grade" bonds. These are issues rated in the top four rating categories by at least one independent rating agency, such as S&P Global Ratings (S&P®) or Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) or, if unrated, determined by the Fund's investment manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade or if unrated, determined by the investment manager to be of comparable quality. Generally, lower rated securities pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity, and the average maturity of debt securities in the Fund’s portfolio will fluctuate depending on the investment manager’s outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions.
For purposes of pursuing its investment goals, the Fund regularly enters into various currency related transactions involving derivative instruments, principally
currency and cross currency forwards, but it may also use currency and currency index futures contracts and currency options. The Fund maintains extensive positions in currency related derivative instruments as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which could expose a large amount of the Fund’s assets to obligations under these instruments. The results of such transactions may represent, from time to time, a large component of the Fund’s investment returns. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives, including interest rate/bond futures and swap agreements (which may include interest rate and credit default swaps). These derivative instruments may be used for hedging purposes, to enhance returns, or to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks.
When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager allocates the Fund's assets based upon its assessment of changing market, political and economic conditions. It considers various factors, including evaluation of interest rates, currency exchange rate changes and credit risks. The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
The Fund may, at times, maintain a large position in cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).
|Period
|FIBQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|17.96%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|7.69%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|98.01%
|5 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|96.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|76.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIBQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.3%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|81.00%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|96.39%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|95.31%
|2019
|-0.8%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|35.26%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Period
|FIBQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|13.11%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|7.11%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|97.58%
|5 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|96.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|75.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIBQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.3%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|81.00%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|96.39%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|94.79%
|2019
|-0.7%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|5.78%
|2018
|0.5%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|FIBQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIBQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|48.9 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|82.84%
|Number of Holdings
|148
|4
|4562
|78.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.2 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|57.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.7%
|100.0%
|9.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIBQX % Rank
|Bonds
|66.22%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|93.36%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|99.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|99.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|91.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|100.00%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|7.11%
|FIBQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|69.38%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|89.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|76.92%
|FIBQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FIBQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIBQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.68%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|39.05%
|FIBQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIBQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.11%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|16.11%
|FIBQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FIBQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIBQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.55%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|17.65%
|FIBQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2007
14.5
14.5%
Michael Hasenstab, Ph.D., has been a lead portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton which he first joined in 1995, rejoining again in 2001 after a three-year leave to obtain his Ph.D.. He was EVP and CIO for Templeton Global Macro, responsible for global macroeconomic and country-specific analysis, and interest rate, currency and sovereign credit market outlooks. He is an economic advisor to the CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc., providing perspective and insight through the lens of Templeton Global Macro.Dr. Hasenstab holds a Ph.D. in economics at Australian National University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Calvin Ho, Ph.D., is a senior vice president and director of research for Templeton Global Macro. Dr. Ho also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of funds, including Templeton Global Bond Fund, Templeton Global Total Return Fund and Templeton Emerging Market Bond Fund. Dr. Ho joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2005 after obtaining his Ph.D. at UC Berkeley. He has been a core part of the Templeton Global Macro team since 2005, working closely with Dr. Michael Hasenstab as a lead research analyst. Dr. Ho holds both B.A. and Ph.D. in economics from University of California, Berkeley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
