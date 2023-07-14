Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$25.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FIAJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|24.21%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|38.76%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FIAJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|FIAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIAJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.4 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|97.02%
|Number of Holdings
|108
|1
|17234
|92.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.8 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|90.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.29%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|9.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIAJX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.68%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|92.03%
|Cash
|13.95%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|6.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.36%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|81.77%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|49.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|54.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|34.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIAJX % Rank
|Corporate
|36.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.15%
|Government
|28.87%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|41.08%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.99%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|5.79%
|Securitized
|15.83%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|88.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|53.62%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIAJX % Rank
|US
|78.42%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|79.85%
|Non US
|7.26%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|59.11%
|FIAJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|6.70%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|44.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FIAJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|36.27%
|FIAJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIAJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|FIAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIAJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.65%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|88.60%
|FIAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FIAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIAJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|FIAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Celso Munoz is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role he co-manages multiple bond funds and is a member of the bond division’s Core/Core Plus team. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Munoz worked as a research analyst covering the insurance industry and the GSEs. Previously, he worked as an equity research analyst from 2005 to 2012. Mr. Munoz joined Fidelity in 2005 and has been in the investments industry since 1999. Mr. Munoz earned his bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Franco Castagliuolo joined Fidelity Investments in 1997, Mr. Castagliuolo has served as a research associate and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2005, Mr. Plage has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Michael Plage is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. Plage manages institutional and retail Fixed Income portfolios within Core, Core Plus, and Tactical Bond strategies. Mr. Plage joined Fidelity in 2005, and has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Plage earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of South Carolina and his master of business administration degree from the University of Connecticut. He is also a Chartered Financ
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Michael Foggin is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), an investment organization within Fidelity Investments’ asset management division that is dedicated to serving the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments and financial advisors. In this role, he manages the Global and International Credit Portfolios as part of the Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Fidelity in July 2012, Mr. Foggin was a Fixed Income portfolio manager at Schroders from 2006 to 2012. Previously he worked
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Michael Cheng is co-manager of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, which he has managed since June 2018. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1999, Mr. Cheng has worked as a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Ford O’Neil is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. O’Neil manages various retail and institutional taxable bond funds/portfolios. His responsibilities include managing multiple Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds and various institutional comingled pools. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked as an analyst focusing on the utility sector from 1990 to 1992. Mr. O’Neil joined Fidelity in 1990 and has been in the investments industry since 1985. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
