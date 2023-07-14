Home
Trending ETFs

FIAEX (Mutual Fund)

FIAEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FIAEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 13, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Foggin

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in debt securities of all types that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) believes have positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) benefits and repurchase agreements for those securities. Evaluating each security in which the fund invests using both a traditional bond credit, structure and relative value analysis and a consideration of the Adviser's judgment about the security's ESG benefits. When assessing a security's ESG benefits and its eligibility for purchase, the Adviser considers the following, where available: (i) the sustainability practices of the security's issuer or sponsor, as applicable (each, an "issuer"), based on an evaluation of such issuer's individual ESG profile; (ii) ESG factors related to the security's underlying pool of assets; and (iii) any third-party designation as a green, sustainable or sustainability-linked bond. A security's positive ESG benefits can be determined under any of those three factors. Using the Adviser's proprietary ESG ratings process to evaluate the current state of an issuer's sustainability practices using a data-driven framework that includes both proprietary and third-party data, and also provide a qualitative forward-looking assessment of an issuer's sustainability outlook provided by the Adviser's fundamental research analysts and ESG team. The Adviser's ESG ratings of issuers are derived from multiple factors, including an issuer's environmental profile, which may include, but is not limited to, carbon and toxic emissions, water management, waste management, vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change, and research and investment into products, services, and energies that reduce emissions and/or provide opportunities to transition to less carbon-intensive products or operations. An assessment of an issuer's social profile includes, but is not limited to, its approach to diversity and inclusion, human capital management, data privacy, product safety and human rights. With respect to governance, the independence and diversity of an issuer's board, its compensation practices and board oversight of critical ESG issues are considered as part of the assessment. These factors are weighted based on how material the Adviser believes each factor is to an issuer's financial outlook, and not all factors may be applicable to all issuers. Issuers with an above average ESG rating as determined by the Adviser are considered to have positive ESG benefits and well-managed ESG risks. Investing in debt securities of issuers that the Adviser believes deliver tangible environmental or social impact through core business operations. An assessment of the impact characteristics of an issuer may involve corporate engagement and an analysis of issuer alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals using qualitative analysis as well as proprietary or third-party data. For example, issuers that provide access to clean water, education, or clean energy through their core business may be considered to deliver tangible impact. When evaluating securitized debt securities (including mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other asset-backed securities), generally considering the issuer's ESG rating along with ESG factors related to the underlying pool of assets, such as energy efficiency and environmental impact of the underlying assets; providing access to affordable housing or opportunities for first time home ownership; and compliance with fair lending laws. In addition to its focus on debt securities with a positive ESG benefit, analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, the issuer's potential for success, the credit, currency, and economic risks of the security and its issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Allocating assets across investment-grade, high yield, and emerging market debt securities. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets that the Adviser identifies as having similar emerging markets characteristics. Investing up to 20% of assets in lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Managing the fund to have similar overall interest rate risk to the Bloomberg MSCI U.S. Aggregate ESG Choice Bond Index. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Allocating assets across different asset classes, market sectors, and maturities. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see "Fund Basics - Investment Details - Sustainable Investing Exclusions" for additional information.
Read More

FIAEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -4.3% 4.5% 24.59%
1 Yr -3.9% -16.1% 162.7% 39.14%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -15.5% 4.5% 25.26%
1 Yr -3.9% -16.1% 162.7% 35.41%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIAEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIAEX Category Low Category High FIAEX % Rank
Net Assets 25.4 M 2.88 M 287 B 97.40%
Number of Holdings 108 1 17234 93.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.8 M -106 M 27.6 B 90.45%
Weighting of Top 10 60.29% 3.7% 123.9% 9.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 17.78%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 12.68%
  3. High Yield Investments Directly Held 10.04%
  4. High Yield Investments Directly Held 10.04%
  5. High Yield Investments Directly Held 10.04%
  6. High Yield Investments Directly Held 10.04%
  7. High Yield Investments Directly Held 10.04%
  8. High Yield Investments Directly Held 10.04%
  9. High Yield Investments Directly Held 10.04%
  10. High Yield Investments Directly Held 10.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIAEX % Rank
Bonds 		85.68% 3.97% 268.18% 92.41%
Cash 		13.95% -181.13% 95.99% 6.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.36% 0.00% 7.93% 82.16%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 90.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 94.12%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 84.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIAEX % Rank
Corporate 		36.31% 0.00% 100.00% 31.53%
Government 		28.87% 0.00% 86.23% 41.47%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.99% 0.00% 95.99% 6.17%
Securitized 		15.83% 0.00% 98.40% 88.72%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 92.09%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIAEX % Rank
US 		78.42% 3.63% 210.09% 80.23%
Non US 		7.26% -6.54% 58.09% 59.50%

FIAEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 70.37%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.76% 47.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FIAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

FIAEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIAEX Category Low Category High FIAEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.61% 0.00% 10.82% 56.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIAEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIAEX Category Low Category High FIAEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIAEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIAEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Foggin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Michael Foggin is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), an investment organization within Fidelity Investments’ asset management division that is dedicated to serving the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments and financial advisors. In this role, he manages the Global and International Credit Portfolios as part of the Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Fidelity in July 2012, Mr. Foggin was a Fixed Income portfolio manager at Schroders from 2006 to 2012. Previously he worked

Franco Castagliuolo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Franco Castagliuolo joined Fidelity Investments in 1997, Mr. Castagliuolo has served as a research associate and portfolio manager.

Michael Plage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2005, Mr. Plage has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Michael Plage is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. Plage manages institutional and retail Fixed Income portfolios within Core, Core Plus, and Tactical Bond strategies. Mr. Plage joined Fidelity in 2005, and has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Plage earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of South Carolina and his master of business administration degree from the University of Connecticut. He is also a Chartered Financ

Celso Munoz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Celso Munoz is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role he co-manages multiple bond funds and is a member of the bond division’s Core/Core Plus team. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Munoz worked as a research analyst covering the insurance industry and the GSEs. Previously, he worked as an equity research analyst from 2005 to 2012. Mr. Munoz joined Fidelity in 2005 and has been in the investments industry since 1999. Mr. Munoz earned his bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Cheng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Michael Cheng is co-manager of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, which he has managed since June 2018. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1999, Mr. Cheng has worked as a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager.

Ford O'Neil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Ford O’Neil is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. O’Neil manages various retail and institutional taxable bond funds/portfolios. His responsibilities include managing multiple Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds and various institutional comingled pools. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked as an analyst focusing on the utility sector from 1990 to 1992. Mr. O’Neil joined Fidelity in 1990 and has been in the investments industry since 1985. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

