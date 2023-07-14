Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities whose interest is free from federal income taxes, including the federal alternative minimum tax. Although the Fund tries to invest all of its assets in tax-free securities, it is possible that up to 20% of the Fund's net assets may be in securities that pay interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum
tax and, although not anticipated, in securities that pay interest subject to other federal or state income taxes.
The Fund may invest in municipal securities rated in any rating category (or unrated or short-term rated securities of comparable credit quality), including defaulted securities.
The Fund does not necessarily focus its investments in a particular state or territory, and will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal securities of any one state or territory. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories.
Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.
The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund’s range of allowable investments and typically invests with a long-term time horizon. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund’s portfolio for income purposes,although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal.With a focus on income, individual securities are considered for purchase or sale based on various factors and considerations, including credit profile, risk, structure, pricing, portfolio impact, duration management, restructuring, opportunistic trading and tax loss harvesting opportunities.
When selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the investment manager may consider existing market conditions, the availability of lower-rated securities, and whether the difference in yields between higher and lower-rated securities justifies the higher risk of lower-rated securities.
|Period
|FHYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|69.41%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|61.64%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|80.66%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.3%
|1.7%
|67.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|82.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|FHYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|55.09%
|2021
|0.6%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|75.59%
|2020
|0.6%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|13.27%
|2019
|0.7%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|95.61%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|46.52%
|Period
|FHYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-11.1%
|4.7%
|70.32%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|59.82%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-8.6%
|1.3%
|80.66%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-5.9%
|2.2%
|67.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.7%
|81.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|FHYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|52.78%
|2021
|0.6%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|76.06%
|2020
|0.6%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|13.27%
|2019
|0.7%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|95.61%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|50.27%
|FHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHYRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.02 B
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|17.59%
|Number of Holdings
|1729
|1
|3950
|15.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|771 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|12.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.75%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|51.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHYRX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.20%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|7.31%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|93.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|90.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|92.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.20%
|Cash
|-0.20%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|94.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHYRX % Rank
|Municipal
|97.75%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.94%
|Corporate
|1.76%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|8.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.98%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|91.20%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|91.20%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|91.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHYRX % Rank
|US
|91.72%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|44.44%
|Non US
|8.48%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|34.26%
|FHYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.51%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|94.42%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|30.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.35%
|81.54%
|FHYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FHYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.70%
|2.00%
|121.00%
|44.55%
|FHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHYRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.01%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|21.92%
|FHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHYRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.77%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|19.63%
|FHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Francisco Rivera,Vice President, has been a lead portfolio manager since 1996. He has primary responsibility for the investments. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2009
12.52
12.5%
Daniel Workman, CFA, has been an analyst or portfolio manager since 2009,providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. Barber is is the Director of Franklin's Municipal Bond Department. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he was co-head of municipal bonds at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He first joined Franklin Templeton in 1991 and rejoined again in April 2020.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Mr. Conn is a senior vice president and portfolio manager with Franklin Advisers, Inc, his employer since 1996. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated management requirements. Mr. Conn holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.27
|2.52
