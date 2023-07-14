Home
Trending ETFs

FHYPX (Mutual Fund)

FHYPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Summary Section

FHYPX | Fund

$8.74

$10.1 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

55.8%

1 yr return

34.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

66.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FHYPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 55.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Summary Section
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) of issuers listed on U.S. and international stock exchanges. The Fund is non-diversified. The Fund invests in a portfolio of companies that the Fund’s subadviser, Hyperion Asset Management Limited (doing business as H.A.M.L.) (the “Subadviser”), believes have superior growth prospects and attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. The Fund will normally hold a limited number (generally 15 to 30) of companies in its portfolio. With respect to the Fund’s non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests primarily in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among issuers located in at least three different countries and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. companies. The Subadviser may reduce this 40% minimum investment amount to 30% if it deems conditions in non-U.S. markets to be unfavorable. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.

There are no restrictions on the market capitalization of the companies in which the Fund may invest. Under normal market conditions, the minimum market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests will be over U.S. $1 billion at the time of purchase.

Read More

FHYPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHYPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 55.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 34.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHYPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHYPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 55.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 34.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHYPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FHYPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FHYPX Category Low Category High FHYPX % Rank
Net Assets 10.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 22 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 6.72 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 66.67% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.05%
  2. ServiceNow Inc 9.93%
  3. Tesla Inc 9.85%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 9.63%
  5. Visa Inc 4.81%
  6. Block Inc 4.78%
  7. Hermes International 4.68%
  8. Workday Inc 4.58%
  9. Mastercard Inc 4.25%
  10. Spotify Technology SA 4.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FHYPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.50% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHYPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHYPX % Rank
US 		88.45% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		10.05% N/A N/A N/A

FHYPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FHYPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FHYPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FHYPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FHYPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FHYPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FHYPX Category Low Category High FHYPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FHYPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FHYPX Category Low Category High FHYPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FHYPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FHYPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

