Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
55.8%
1 yr return
34.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
66.7%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) of issuers listed on U.S. and international stock exchanges. The Fund is non-diversified. The Fund invests in a portfolio of companies that the Fund’s subadviser, Hyperion Asset Management Limited (doing business as H.A.M.L.) (the “Subadviser”), believes have superior growth prospects and attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. The Fund will normally hold a limited number (generally 15 to 30) of companies in its portfolio. With respect to the Fund’s non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests primarily in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among issuers located in at least three different countries and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. companies. The Subadviser may reduce this 40% minimum investment amount to 30% if it deems conditions in non-U.S. markets to be unfavorable. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.
There are no restrictions on the market capitalization of the companies in which the Fund may invest. Under normal market conditions, the minimum market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests will be over U.S. $1 billion at the time of purchase.
|Period
|FHYPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|55.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|34.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FHYPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHYPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.1 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|22
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.72 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.67%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHYPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHYPX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHYPX % Rank
|US
|88.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|10.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHYPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHYPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHYPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHYPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHYPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|FHYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHYPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
