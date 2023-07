The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade and noninvestment-grade (also known as high yield bonds) fixed-income securities, including but not limited to asset-backed securities, corporate debt securities, credit spreads via credit default swaps (CDS) and credit default swaps indices (CDSI), preference shares, convertible bonds, secured bank loans and floating-rate securities that pay interest at rates that increase or decrease in response to changes in market interest rates (collectively, “Credit Asset Classes”) in both the United States and foreign markets (including emerging markets). The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund expects to invest across the leveraged loan spectrum. The Fund’s investment adviser or sub-adviser (as applicable, the “Adviser”) will manage and adapt the Fund’s market exposures dependent on market conditions, and the view of the Adviser of where markets will move to in the short, medium and long term. The Fund may take long positions and/or generate synthetic short exposure through the use of derivatives. The Adviser intends to use an active approach to seek risk-adjusted returns by combining a top-down approach that takes into account economic, political and other factors that influence the broader economy and bottom-up approach based on fundamental analysis of the Credit Asset Classes on a case-by-case basis. The Adviser will identify those Credit Asset Classes which have the potential to add value while at the same time seeking to reduce market-related risks by considering a broad analysis of general economic conditions. The Adviser intends to use this active approach to seek returns within each Credit Asset Class through a thorough analysis of individual corporate and/or government issuers. This fundamental bottom-up analysis of individual Credit Asset Classes will be used to identify opportunities for returns through anticipated price changes. The Adviser intends to diversify the Fund’s exposure, but it is not limited as to the extent of investment in different geographic regions, industries and/or instruments of a particular market size. The Adviser will hold a diversified portfolio of investments and will (while being primarily invested in debt securities) apply discretionary internal limits to determine the weights of specific asset classes and instruments within the Fund. Due to the unconstrained nature of the Fund, these limits and the portfolio construction can change greatly depending on market conditions. As part of the strategy’s assessment of quality and its approach to risk management, risks associated with a company’s approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are actively assessed. These ESG considerations are intended to provide guidance on achieving best practice standards of corporate governance and stewardship in order to make informed investment decisions. The Fund’s market exposure may vary in time and will typically range between 75%-300% for long positions and 0%-250% for short positions of the net asset value of the Fund, depending on the Adviser’s analysis of the prevailing market conditions and considered in light of the investment objective of the Fund. These ranges are not limits and the actual exposures may from time to time fall outside these estimated ranges. The Fund may invest in futures contracts to implement elements of its investment strategy, including for cash flow management, cost effectiveness, and gaining exposure to certain markets and securities in a quicker and/or more efficient manner. The Fund may enter into transactions for the purposes of hedging currency exposure. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivatives contracts will work as intended. Derivatives contract investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. Portfolio Turnover The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading may cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy may result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains.